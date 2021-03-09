Breaking News

Interviews
Sammi Turano
Read Time:1 Minute, 49 Second
Celebrity Spotlight: Meet Mariah Smith

Mariah Smith, host of Spectacle podcast talks to TVGrapevine about her amazing career. New episodes of Spectacle are available every Wednesday. 

Tell us about yourself and career.

I’m a writer, producer and comedian known for the podcast Spectacle: An UnScripted History of Reality TV and Keeping Up With the Kontinuity Errors that tracks the continuity errors in Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

How would you describe the podcast?

Spectacle takes a look at reality tv from a super fun and academic perspective that dives into how it’s impacted our culture and how our culture has impacted it.

What made you focus on reality TV?

I can’t take credit for the concept that comes from the brilliant minds at Neon Hum Media, but covering reality TV is so important because it’s so looked down upon and it deserves recognition. Plus, there’s such a wealth of content out there it’d be a shame to leave it uncovered.

What are some of your favorite reality shows?

Hands down, my favorite shows are Vanderpump Rules, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Real Housewives of Potomac and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. 

What were some challenges of doing the podcast?

For me, there weren’t really any challenges, it’s been such a fun and rewarding process.

What are some of your favorite memories from taping the podcast?

My favorite episode to record was 90 Day Fiance. It was so fun to tape because the show is ripe with comedy but also deep insights into the K1 Visa process. It’s such a dynamic episode that I can’t wait for people to hear.

Tell me a fun fact about yourself!

Oh goodness, growing up I could watch basically whatever I wanted as long as I discussed it with my parents and we broke down the viewing experience.

What are you watching on TV these days?

I’ve been bingeing Superstore, but I regularly watch Schitt’s Creek, SVU, NCIS, and a lot of Bravo.

What else are you working on? Anything else you want to share?

I’m one of the hosts of Smith Sisters Live on SiriusXM Radio Andy Ch. 102 every Friday at 11AM ET.

