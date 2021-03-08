0 0

Celebrity Spotlight: Maahra Hill

Tomorrow night, OWN will premiere its brand new series Delilah. It has been one of the most anticipated series of the year so far and promises to have people talking each and every week around the (socially distanced) watercooler.

Maahra Hill plays the titular role in the series and is guaranteed to make herself a household name. Not only is she incredibly talented, but she has such a powerful, commanding presence that makes her unforgettable. In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, she talked about her show and life. Check out some of the highlights below:

1. She was in her car when she found out she landed the role of Delilah. She was driving around with her daughter when her manager called, asking her if she was in the car. When she said yes, he told her to pull over immediately. As soon as she was in a save place, he greeted her again by saying ‘Hi, Delilah.’ She was absolutely delighted to find out she had landed the role that she began screaming and cheering. Her daughter followed suit by getting out of the car and running around in delight.

2. Maahra thinks women of all walks of life can relate to Delilah, who is a strong single mom working as a lawyer. Like many women, she is trying to do it all and finding the right balance in life. It is a struggle, but somehow she manages to get it done. Maarah calls Delilah the everywoman, because there is something about her every woman can relate to on some level, especially in this day and age.

3. The show was filmed during the pandemic. Like many television shows, COVID-19 played a major role in how they filmed. The cast had to follow the usual social distancing and masking rules, but they also had to be on a different filming schedule than usual. They would have shorter days where they would cram in as much as possible on any given day. While this was a huge challenge for such an intense show, they still managed to bond and get along as if it was any other project pre-pandemic.

4. She works for COSA, which is a program where people get to work with children in the foster care system. Her daughter inspired her to volunteer, so she decided to go for it as a way to give back to the community. Maahra admits it was a tough, long process to apply, but she was thrilled when she was accepted into the program, saying that she was as happy as she was when she got the part of Delilah.

The program allows her to act as a mentor for the kids by giving them special one on one time. She loves being a part of the program and hopes other people volunteer in the future.

Delilah airs tomorrow on OWN. Check your local listings for showtimes.

