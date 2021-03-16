0 0

Celebrity Spotlight: Henri Esteve

How would you describe your role on Grown-ish?

I play Javi, a Cuban-American grad students and activist who gets into a relationship with Ana.

What attracted you to the role?

First and foremost the show. I love how willing the writers are to attack current day issues, and explore both sides of any coin. I think the character is interesting in that same vein; I think he gives us a more nuanced POV of what being a “republican” can mean.

In what ways do you relate to your character?

Javi is constantly trying to grow and be disciplined/show up for himself. That’s something I’m constantly working on also.

What was it like working with such a great cast?

It makes work easy. We’re really just having fun.

What were some challenges of playing the role?

Initially it was trying to not give away some of his secrets but still infuse them into his behavior.

What are some of your favorite memories from working on set?

Pre covid we used to get some pretty good slam ball games going. RIP slam ball.

You also work as an activist. What are some things you are passionate about?

Everything from animal rights to social justice. But I’ve been trying to speak out about Mental Health as much as possible. Help open the door and normalize those conversations

What got you involved in that kind of work?

I’ve had my own battles with depression and anxiety and got lucky to have found support systems and people to help. But I remember feeling so confused and alone in those moments. So, if me talking about that can make anyone feel a little less alone and maybe give some hope, that’s a blessing.

What else are you working on?

Filming season 4 of Grown-ish right now. So back to working on Javi.

Tell me a fun fact about yourself.

My dog is part coyote.

What are you watching on TV these days?

Your Honor. Finale getting watched tonight!

