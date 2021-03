0 0

CBS Announces TV Finales

CBS today announced season finale dates for its original primetime comedies, dramas and unscripted series for the 2020-2021 broadcast season, including the series finale of MOM, on Thursday, May 13 (9:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT), and of NCIS: NEW ORLEANS on Sunday, May 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.

Wednesday, April 14 8:00-9:00 PM TOUGH AS NAILS (Second Season Finale) Friday, April 30 8:00-9:00 PM MACGYVER (Fifth Season Finale) Friday, May 7 9:00-10:00 PM MAGNUM P.I. (Third Season Finale) Thursday, May 13 8:00-8:30 PM YOUNG SHELDON (Fourth Season Finale) 9:00-9:30 PM MOM (Series Finale) 9:30-10:00 PM Friday, May 14 B POSITIVE (First Season Finale) 9:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS (Two-Hour 11th Season Finale) Monday, May 17 8:00-8:30 PM THE NEIGHBORHOOD (Third Season Finale) 8:30-9:00 PM BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (Second Season Finale) 10:00-11:00 PM BULL (Fifth Season Finale) Wednesday, May 19 9:00-10:00 PM SEAL TEAM (Fourth Season Finale) 10:00-11:00 PM S.W.A.T. (Fourth Season Finale) Sunday, May 23 8:00-9:00 PM THE EQUALIZER (First Season Finale) 9:00-10:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES (12th Season Finale) 10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (Series Finale) Monday, May 24 9:00-10:00 PM ALL RISE (Second Season Finale) Tuesday, May 25 8:00-9:00 PM NCIS (18th Season Finale) 9:00-10:00 PM FBI (Third Season Finale) 10:00-11:00 PM FBI: MOST WANTED (Second Season Finale)

