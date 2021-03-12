Breaking News

BREAKING: Chris Harrison Out As Bachelorette Host…For Now

BREAKING: Chris Harrison Out As Bachelorette Host…For Now

 

Chris Harrison, you did not receive a rose. Take a moment and say your goodbyes. ABC Entertainment just released a statement via the show’s Instagram page, saying that the longtime franchise host will not be returning for the new season of The Bachelorette.

Former leads Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will take over his role for next season, which is rumored to be lead by fan favorite Katie Thurston. It is also been said that finalist Michelle Young will get her own season after Bachelor in Paradise, however, neither of these rumors have been confirmed by ABC.

There is no word yet as to whether or not this is a permanent change. More details will be released as they become available.

