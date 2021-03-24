0 0

BREAKING: America’s Most Wanted Captures Its 1187th Criminal!

Fox’s America’s Most Wanted has only been back for two episodes and they have already captured one of its featured criminals. This brings the count to 1,187 since the show began its initial run.

From Fox/AMW: After seeing a “crime alert” case involving a violent carjacking on the season premiere of AMERICA’S MOST WANTED, a local tipster contacted the Littleton Police Department in Denver, CO. The station was able to track down fugitive Phillip Dent and arrest him, marking the groundbreaking series’ 1187th capture.

Check out the video below for more information:

TUNE IN MONDAY, MARCH 29 @ 9/8c FOR FURTHER DETAILS ON THE ARREST,

ON ALL-NEW EPISODE OF “AMERICA’S MOST WANTED”

