BREAKING: A-Rod and J.Lo End Engagement

Love may not cost a thing, but it can lead to heartbreak. Sources are reporting that singer and actress Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé, former Yankees player Alex Rodriguez have split. The couple had been engaged since 2019 and together two years prior.

While neither couple have made an official announcement, sources are saying this was a long time coming due to their demanding careers. They were also forced to postpone their wedding twice last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, J-Lo said that she wasn’t in a rush to get married, while A-Rod said that he thinks the third time will be the charm.

The two also faced rumors of a split when he didn’t join her in the Dominican Republic, where she is working on her latest film. However, at the time, the two insisted everything was fine. A-Rod also faced rumors of infidelity, which he also denied.

More details will be shared as they become available.

