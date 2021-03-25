March 25, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Archer Star Jessica Walter Dead at 80

Sammi Turano March 25, 2021
0 0
2 min read
Archer Star Jessica Walter Dead at 80
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 11 Second

Archer Star Jessica Walter Dead at 80

Sad news for Hollywood today. Beloved actress Jessica Walter, known for her roles in Archer and Arrested Development, has died. She was 80 years old.

As of press time, there was no cause of death released.

Both 20th Television and her daughter Brooke released statements regarding her death.

Archer Star Jessica Walter Dead at 80

“Jessica Walter’s spectacular turn as the devilish Lucille Bluth is one of the great comedic performances of television history, and we loved working with her as much as audiences loved her on ‘Arrested Development.’ Our hearts go out to her family and friends, particularly her daughter, and our former colleague, Brooke. We know that heaven just got a whole lot funnier with Jessica now in residence.”–2oth Television

 “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica. A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre.”–Brooke Bowman 

In addition to the aforementioned work, Jessica appeared in Retired at 35 and Dinosaurs. Her former Retired at 35 co-star, George Segal died earlier this week.

She is survived by a daughter, Brooke Bowman, a television executive.

TVGrapevine sends condolences during this time.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

NAT GEO,WATCH THE BANDS NAME THE WINNER OF ALL HAIL THE QUEEN: HBCU BAND TRIBUTE
0 0
4 min read

NAT GEO, WATCH THE BANDS NAME WINNER OF ALL HAIL THE QUEEN: HBCU BAND TRIBUTE

March 25, 2021 Sammi Turano
CBS Announces TV Finales
0 0
2 min read

CBS Announces TV Finales

March 22, 2021 Sammi Turano
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! Trailer Out Now
0 0
2 min read

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! Trailer Out Now

March 19, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Archer Star Jessica Walter Dead at 80
0 0
2 min read

Archer Star Jessica Walter Dead at 80

March 25, 2021 Sammi Turano
NAT GEO,WATCH THE BANDS NAME THE WINNER OF ALL HAIL THE QUEEN: HBCU BAND TRIBUTE
0 0
4 min read

NAT GEO, WATCH THE BANDS NAME WINNER OF ALL HAIL THE QUEEN: HBCU BAND TRIBUTE

March 25, 2021 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: The Hunter's Anthology Now on Amazon
0 0
3 min read

ICYMI: The Hunter’s Anthology Now on Amazon

March 25, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Masked Singer Recap for March 24th 2021: A Whale of a Time!
0 0
4 min read

The Masked Singer Recap for March 24th 2021: A Whale of a Time!

March 24, 2021 Sammi Turano
TV Grapevine