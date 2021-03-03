A+E Network: Late Breaking News

Showcasing a slate of high-profile projects that span multiple platforms and genres, A+E Networks® highlighted its programming catalogue to be shared today at its virtual Upfront. The portfolio of brands that includes A&E, The HISTORY Channel™ and Lifetime® is the first network group to make its annual presentation to advertisers and does so on the heels of its recently announced shift to a Total Audience currency. The news was shared jointly by A+E Networks® Group President Paul Buccieri and Ad Sales President Peter Olsen.

The company is touting more than 2500 hours of new programming in the pipeline for 2021/2022, including 70 hours of premium documentaries and 221 movies. A+E Networks is the only cable group with all of its fully-distributed networks to rank in the Top 20 (among A25-54).

“Our brands have clear identities with a strong foundation of hit series. Across our entire portfolio and in a variety of genres, we continue to have an incredible roster of A-list, diverse talent in-front of and behind the camera,” said Buccieri. “Our ongoing efforts to launch and invest in best-in-class original programming for our linear properties, as well as further expanding our 360-experiences, demonstrates a deep commitment to being available wherever and however viewers want to be entertained, whether through high-performing podcasts, virtual experiences or digital multiplatform content.”

Slate and Talent Highlights in 2021-2022

2021-2022 features a range of talent and projects including the previously announced upcoming series with President Bill Clinton which is slated to launch in 2022 on The HISTORY Channel.

In 2021, A+E Networks has made a cross-company, cross-platform commitment to honor the fallen of the September 11 terrorist attacks and pay tribute to 9/11 first responders and survivors in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of these tragic events.

Additional upcoming and current projects showcase an exciting roster of A-List talent, including Janet Jackson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Laurence Fishburne, Robin Roberts, Jamie Lee Curtis, Angela Basset, Tim Allen, Morgan Freeman, Russell Westbrook, Stanley Nelson, Rachael Ray, Lance Reddick, William Shatner, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Presidential Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin.

New Programming Announcement Highlights By Brand

A+E Networks:

Janet Jackson – A&E and Lifetime cross-network limited series event exploring her life and career

– Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution (working title)

– Secret Origins of Hip Hop

The HISTORY Channel:

That Built franchise – Titans That Built America airdate, with Toys That Built, Machines That Built and Engineering that Built all greenlit

Lifetime:

Reba McEntire – Two Picture Deal – Christmas in Tune and a non-holiday title for 2022

A+E Networks Commitment to Total Audience

Today’s proliferation of content makes cutting through the clutter even more acute for advertisers, heightening the need for increased efficacy of brand messaging and targeting capabilities to engage key audiences. A+E Networks’ Ad Sales was the first to guarantee against business outcomes, and its Precision & Performance unit continues to help brands eliminate waste and achieve KPIs for clients.

“Our networks attract A-list talent and host premium content unrivaled in the marketplace,” said Olsen. “We continue to reach and engage ALL audiences in new ways that deliver results for our clients, even if that’s casting Colonel Sanders in a Lifetime Movie.” He continued, “We’re adjusting the conversation and the currency for today’s television landscape, guaranteeing against Adults 18+ to tap into the value and buying power of all audiences, including the underserved 55+ audience.”

A+E Networks Ongoing Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility; and Diversity and Inclusion

A+E Networks continues its Mission to Honor campaign which provides on-going support for veterans and military families and highlights their stories of service, including the ways veterans from non-profit partners such as Team Rubicon have helped communities throughout the pandemic. The HISTORY Channel has reignited its award-winning Save Our History initiative that helps preserve and showcase sites and stories, from projects featuring the Navajo Code Talkers to the Tuskegee Airmen to iconic restaurants like Ben’s Chili Bowl in Washington, D.C.

“The last year has taught all of us much about the world and our place within it, as individuals and as content creators,” said Buccieri. “Across our entire portfolio we’re reinforcing our strong foundation and will continue using our platforms to elevate relevant, resonant and diverse voices; telling their stories, focused on reaching the widest possible audience. As an organization we have become even more dedicated to corporate social responsibility, proactively and positively activating our resources to impact communities everywhere. Given its importance, it is front-and-center within our presentation.”

Lifetime’s Broader Focus initiative exemplifies the company’s commitment to hiring and amplifying female creators at levels far above the industry average. Through robust initiatives such as Voices Magnified, A+E Networks champions the creation of content developed and produced by diverse voices, spotlighting the ways people are making change in communities to bring people together and help achieve social justice.

Finally, A+E Networks continues to prioritize partnerships that emphasize mentorship, education, and scholarship opportunities to develop and nurture a new generation of leaders and storytellers.

