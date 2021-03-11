Breaking News

ACE Eddie Awards Announced

March 11, 2021– American Cinema Editors (ACE) announced today the nominations for the 71st Annual ACE Eddie Awards, recognizing outstanding editing in 14 categories of film, television and documentaries. The winners will be announced LIVE during ACE’s virtual awards ceremony on April 17 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. CET. As previously announced, prolific filmmaker Spike Lee will receive the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, recognizing a filmmaker who exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film and film editors Lynzee Klingman, ACE and Sidney Wolinsky, ACE will receive Career Achievement Awards for their outstanding contributions to film editing.

A full list of nominees for the 71st Annual ACE Eddie Awards follows:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):
Mank
Kirk Baxter, ACE

Minari
Harry Yoon, ACE

Nomadland
Chloé Zhao

Sound of Metal
Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

The Trial of Chicago 7
Alan Baumgarten, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Thomas, Craig Alpert, ACE, Mike Giambra

I Care a Lot
Mark Eckersley, ACE

On The Rocks
Sarah Flack, ACE

Palm Springs
Matthew Friedman, ACE and Andrew Dickler

Promising Young Woman
Frédéric Thoraval

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:
The Croods: A New Age
James Ryan, ACE

Onward
Catherine Apple

Over the Moon
Edie Ichioka, ACE

Soul
Kevin Nolting, ACE

Wolfwalkers
Darragh Byrne , Richie CodyDarren Holmes, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):
All In: The Fight for Democracy
Nancy Novack

Dick Johnson is Dead
Nels Bangerter

The Dissident
Scott D. Hanson, James Leche, Wyatt Rogowski, Avner Shiloah

My Octopus Teacher
Pippa Ehrlich, Dan Schwalm

The Social Dilemma
Davis Coombe

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):
Beastie Boys Story
Jeff Buchanan, ACE, Zoe Schack

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart
Derek Boonstra, Robert A. Martinez

The Last Dance “Episode I”
Chad Beck, ACE, Devin Concannon, Abhay Sofsky, Ben Sozanski, ACE

Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult “Exposed” 
Inbal B. Lessner, ACE, Alex Jablonski, Gillian McCarthy, Matthew Moul, Chris A. Peterson, ACE

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
The Good Place “Whenever You’re Ready”
Eric Kissack

Schitt’s Creek “Happy Ending”
Trevor Ambrose

What We Do in the Shadows “On The Run”
Dane McMaster, Varun Viswanath

What We Do in the Shadows “Resurrection”
Yana Gorskaya, ACE, Dane McMaster

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
Curb Your Enthusiasm “Happy New Year”
Tim Roche, ACE

Insecure “Lowkey Trying”
Nena Erb, ACE

Ted Lasso “The Hope That Kills You”
A.J. Catoline

Ted Lasso “Make Rebecca Great Again”
Melissa McCoy

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
Better Call Saul “Bad Choice Road”
Joey Liew, Chris McCaleb, ACE

Killing Eve “Still Got It”
Dan Crinnion, ACE

Mr. Robot “Method Not Allowed”
Rosanne Tan, ACE

This Is Us “Forty: Part Two”
Julia Grove, Lai-San Ho

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
Bosch “The Ace Hotel”
Steven Cohen ACE

Euphoria “Trouble Don’t Last Always”
Julio C. Perez IV, ACE

The Mandalorian “Sanctuary”
Dana E. Glauberman, ACE

Ozark “Wartime”
Cindy Mollo, ACE

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION:
Hamilton
Jonah Moran

Mrs. America “Phyllis”
Robert Komatsu, ACE

The Queen’s Gambit “Exchanges”
Michelle Tesoro, ACE

Watchmen “The Extraordinary Being”
Anna Hauger

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:
Cheer “God Blessed Texas”
Kate Hackett, Daniel McDonald, Mark Morgan, Sharon Weaver, Ted Woerner

The Circus: Inside The Greatest Political Show on Earth “Who the F*** Are We?”
Jane Jo, Benji Kast, Seth Skundrick, Evan Wise

Deadliest Catch “Mayday Mayday”
Rob Butler, ACE, Isaiah Camp, ACE, Joe Mikan, ACE, Art O’Leary  Ian Olsen, Josh Stockero

How To With John Wilson “How To Cook the Perfect Risotto”
Adam Locke-Norton

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:
8:46
Steven Bognar

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor
Jon Alloway, Chester G Contaoi, Brian Forbes, Brad Gilson, Pi Ware

David Byrne’s American Utopia
Adam Gough, ACE

Saturday Night Live “Tom Hanks”
Paul Del Gesso, Yanni Feder, Daniel Garcia, Jack Klink, Richard Lampasone, Ryan McIlraith, Sean McIlraith, Steven Pierce, Christopher Salerno, Devon Schwab, Ryan Spears, Jason Watkins

BEST EDITED ANIMATION (NON-THEATRICAL):
Big Mouth “Nick Starr”
Felipe Salazar

Bob’s Burgers “Bob Belcher and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Kids”
Jeremy Reuben

BoJack Horseman “Nice While It Lasted”
Brian Swanson

Rick and Morty “Rattlestar Ricklactica”
Lee Harting

