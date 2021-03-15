0 0

Academy Awards 2021 Nominees Announced

Here is a look at this years Academy Award nominees. The ceremony will air April 25th. Congratulations to all the nominees.

Best picture

”The Father”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best actress

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Best actor

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

Best animated feature

”Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers” Best director

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round” Best cinematography

”Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Nomadland”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7″ Best production design

”The Father”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Tenet”

Best sound

”Greyhound”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

“Sound of Metal”

Best visual effects

”Love and Monsters”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“Tenet”

Best film editing

”The Father”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7″

Best international feature

”Another Round”

“Better Days”

“Collective”

“The Man Who Sold His Skin”

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”

Best documentary short subject

”Colette”

“A Concerto is a Conversation”

“Do Not Split”

“Hunger Ward”

“A Love Song For Latasha”

Best documentary feature

”Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“Time”

Best original screenplay

”Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Minari”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7″

Best supporting actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

LaKeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best animated short film

”Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Opera”

“Yes People”

Best live action short film

”Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White Eye”

Best costume design

”Emma”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Mulan”

“Pinocchio”

Best hair and makeup

”Emma”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Pinocchio”

Best original score

”Da 5 Bloods”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

Best original song

”Husavik (My Hometown),” “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”

“Fight for You,” “Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Io Se (Seen),” “The Life Ahead”

“Speak Now,” “One Night in Miami”

“Hear My Voice,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best adapted screenplay

”Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“One Night in Miami”

“The White Tiger”

Actress in a supporting role:

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

