93rd Academy Awards: Our Current Picks to Win

It is Oscar time and you all know what that means! It is time to start guessing and betting on who will win in each category. It is one of my favorite times of the year because not only do we get to honor the best of the best in Hollywood movies, but we get to enjoy (or re-enjoy, as the case may be) incredible movies that have America talking.

Although I have my own guesses as to who will win, I enjoy talking to my fellow journalists and colleagues about these movies. Sometimes we agree, sometimes we have debates, but that is part of the fun of awards season.

I also love checking out the betting odds for the 93rd Academy Awards. This is especially fun because different sites have different opinions. It is also very interesting to see how the competition stacks up against each other in each category.

However, one thing is for sure, the lovely and talented Carey Mulligan is by far the favorite to win Best Actress for her incredible role in Promising Young Woman. Carey was a force to be reckoned with in this movie, giving a powerful performance that left a better part of America speechless. Without giving too much away, the movie touches on the #MeToo movement in a way that nobody ever expected, with a unique twist on bringing a rapist to justice.

As for who else I expect to win, it is again another tough decision because this was the year of the movie, (despite the fact that most of these were released during the COVID-19 pandemic). However, I have put together a partial list of those I think may win below:

Best Picture:

Nomandland

Best Director:

Emerald Fennell: Promising Young Woman

Best Actor:

Chadwick Boseman: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Actress:

Carey Mulligan: Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actor:

Sacha Baron Cohen: Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Supporting Actress:

Glen Close: Hillbilly Elegy

Costume Design:

Mulan

Adapted Screenplay:

One Night In Miami

Original Screenplay:

Trial of the Chicago 7

Cinematography:

News of the World

I will be adding more to my list as I continue my binge rewatch. My thoughts may change as we get closer to the big day, but either way, I am super excited to see who wins this year. Best of luck to all the nominees!

