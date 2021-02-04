Breaking News

What To Watch: More Than Miyagi

The Masked Dancer Recap for 2/3/21: Excellent and Exotic

Bravo’s Summer House Returns Tomorrow

CW Announces Renewal of Twelve Shows

Golden Globes 2021: All The Nominees!

Celebration of Black Cinema: Late Breaking News

Central Park Dark: Cybil Lake and Tom Sizemore

Firefly Lane Debuts on Netflix Tomorrow

MeTV Remembers Dustin Diamond

The Bachelor Recap for 2/1/2021: Banished Bullies!

Sammi Turano

Need something to watch in order to kick off your weekend? Look no further than More Than Miyagi, which tells the story of Pat Morita, the legendary actor best known for starring in the Karate Kid franchise. Check out more details below!

The Oscar-nominated actor best known for his role of “Mr. Miyagi,” left behind a painfully revealing autobiographical record of his much-too-brief time here on Earth, tracing his journey from being bed-bound as a boy to the bright lights and discrimination in Hollywood. Deep inside that sweet, generous, multi-talented performer seethed an army of demons, that even alcohol and drugs couldn’t mask.

Featuring: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Henry Winkler, James Hong, Sean Kanan, Marion Ross, Esai Morales, Tommy Chong, Don Most, Anson Williams and more

