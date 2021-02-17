TV Shows 2021: What’s Renewed? What’s Cancelled?
We are getting to the time of year where television networks reveal what shows are renewed and what will be going off the air at the end of the season.
RENEWED
ABC:
CBS:
Bob Hearts Abishola
The Neighborhood
CW:
All American
Batwoman
Charmed
Coroner
Dynasty
The Flash
In The Dark
Legacies
Legends of Tomorrow
Nancy Drew
Penn and Teller: Fool Us
Riverdale
Roswell: New Mexico
Walker
FOX:
Family Guy
The Masked Singer
NBC:
Brooklyn Nine-Nine’
Chicago Fire
Chicago Med
Chicago PD
This Is Us
Transplant
CANCELLED:
ABC:
CBS:
Mom
NCIS: New Orleans
CW:
Trickster
FOX:
Filthy Rich
Last Man Standing
Next
NBC:
Connecting