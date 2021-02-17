TV Shows 2021: What’s Renewed? What’s Cancelled?

We are getting to the time of year where television networks reveal what shows are renewed and what will be going off the air at the end of the season. TVGrapevine will keep you updated on everything as news becomes available. Be sure to bookmark this page so you can stay updated on everything.

RENEWED

ABC:

CBS:

Bob Hearts Abishola

The Neighborhood

CW:

All American

Batwoman

Charmed

Coroner

Dynasty

The Flash

In The Dark

Legacies

Legends of Tomorrow

Nancy Drew

Penn and Teller: Fool Us

Riverdale

Roswell: New Mexico

Walker

FOX:

Family Guy

The Masked Singer

NBC:

Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago PD

This Is Us

Transplant

CANCELLED:

ABC:

CBS:

Mom

NCIS: New Orleans

CW:

Trickster

FOX:

Filthy Rich

Last Man Standing

Next

NBC:

Connecting

