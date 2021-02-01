The Voice Returns to NBC: All The Details

The Voice returns to NBC on March 1st! Here is a look at what to expect:

Four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice” returns Monday, March 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the show’s newest season.

This season’s Battle Advisors include:

Team Kelly: International chart-topping Grammy-Award winning artist Luis Fonsi



Team Nick: Multi-hyphenated Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actor and musician Darren Criss



Team Legend: Icon and Grammy-winning R&B singer Brandy



Team Blake: Grammy-winning country music duo Dan + Shay



Pop music sensation Nick Jonas reclaims his red chair alongside superstar returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton for Season 20. Carson Daly returns as host.

Season 20 marks the 10-year anniversary of “The Voice.”

Season 19 averaged a 2.0 in 18-49 and 10.6 million viewers in total audience measurement. In total, “The Voice” reached over 50 million people across linear and digital platforms.

“The Voice” is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted Television and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam H. Sher.

