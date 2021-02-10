Breaking News

Sammi Turano

The Masked Dancer: The Final Three Revealed

Tonight was the semifinals for The Masked Dancer on Fox. The Zebra, Cotton Candy, Tulip and Sloth all battled for a place in the final three, but in the end, it was the ZEBRA who said goodbye. Check out his unveiling below!

“ZEBRA’S” FIRST INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/nemn10o5LvE

“ZEBRA’S” UNMASKING MOMENT: https://youtu.be/j7NnmDTH4bQ

The Zebra was none other than Oscar de la Hoya, boxer extraordinaire! Tune in for next week’s finale to see who wins the inaugural season.

 

