The Decades Network Pays Tribute to Cloris Leachman

The Decades Network will honor the life and career of iconic actress Cloris Leachman with a special presentation of select episodes of The Mary Tyler Moore Show on Monday, February 1st at 2pm & 2:30pm ET/PT, followed by a rare interview from Leachman’s appearance on The Dick Cavett Show at 9pm ET/PT. The complete tribute schedule is listed below.

The acclaimed actress worked on Broadway and appeared on several television shows throughout the 50’s and 60’s, but it was her work on The Mary Tyler Moore Show that made Leachman an icon. She earned two Primetime Emmy Awards for her performance as Mary and Rhoda’s nosy and snobbish landlord, Phyllis Landstrom, and landed a spinoff series, Phyllis, in 1975.

Leachman also starred in several films including Mel Brooks’ 1974 classic Young Frankenstein (1974), High Anxiety (1977), History of the World: Part I (1981) and the 1993 film version of The Beverly Hillbillies. In 1971, Leachman took home Oscar gold, winning an Academy Award for her dramatic performance in The Last Picture Show.

In an extensive career spanning eight decades, Leachman earned 22 Emmy nominations, winning one Daytime Emmy Award and eight Primetime Emmy Awards, making her the most awarded actress in Emmy history, tied with Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Most recently, Leachman appeared as Grandma Ida in the sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, earning two Primetime Emmy Awards for her work on the series. She also appeared on The Facts of Life, Raising Hope, Girl Meets World, American Gods, and set a record as the oldest actress to compete on Dancing With the Stars at the age of 82. In 2011, Leachman was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame.

A lifelong animal rights advocate, Leachman passed away at the age of 94 and is survived by four children and several grandchildren.

DECADES Remembers Cloris Leachman Tribute

Monday, February 1st

2pm ET/PT – The Mary Tyler Moore Show – “Assistant Wanted, Female”

Phyllis is hired to be Mary’s new assistant and hinders more than helps.

2:30pm ET/PT – The Mary Tyler Moore Show – “The Lars Affair”

Phyllis suspects her husband of having an affair with Sue Ann Nivens, star of “The Happy Homemaker” show.

9pm ET/PT – The Dick Cavett Show

Cloris Leachman talks about The Last Picture Show, the film that earned her an Oscar in 1971.

