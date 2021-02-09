Breaking News

Supremes Co-Founder Mary Wilson Dead at 76

The Bachelor Recap for 2/8/21: Rejection, Roses and Returns

What To Watch: Before/During/After

26th Annual Critics Choice Awards Film Nominees

Super Bowl LV: Snark and Highlights

ICMYI: Call Me Kat Recap for Gym

Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All Premieres Tonight

Lisa Vanderpump Gets New Gig

BREAKING: Christopher Plummer Dead at 91

What To Watch: More Than Miyagi

Supremes Co-Founder Mary Wilson Dead at 76

Supremes Co-Founder Mary Wilson Dead at 76

Celebrity Death
Sammi Turano

Supremes Co-Founder Mary Wilson Dead at 76

Sad news for the music world today. Mary Wilson, who was known for being a part of the Motown musical group The Supremes, has died. She was 76 years old.

Her publicist Jay Schwartz confirmed the news, saying that the Dancing With The Stars alum “died suddenly.” There was no cause of death released at press time. However, he did say that a memorial service/celebration of her life will be held later on this year. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no date has been announced as to when this will take place and her funeral will remain private.

Mary made history with Diana Ross and Florence Ballard (who was later replaced by Cindy Bridsong) with several number one hits and by breaking down social, racial and gender barriers.

The Primettes alum is survived by two children, a sister, a brother and several grandchildren. TVGrapevine sends love and condolences to her loved ones at this time.

 

 

Related Post

BREAKING: Christopher Plummer Dead at 91

Sammi Turano

Breaking: Actor Dustin Diamond Dead at 44

Sammi Turano

The Decades Network Pays Tribute to Cloris Leachman

Sammi Turano

Legendary Actress Cloris Leachman Dead at 94

Sammi Turano

Gilligan’s Island Star Dawn Wells Dies of COVID-19

Sammi Turano

Bravo’s First Dog Giggy Vanderpump Passes Away

Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: