Breaking News

Sneak Peek: Waffles + Mochi

ICYMI: The Big Game Bash

The Masked Dancer: The Final Three Revealed

HBO’s Latest TCA 2021 Announcements

HBO Max Announces Adult Animated Series Release Dates

THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY Debuts on HBO This May

Lifetime Shares Mahalia Casting, Airdate

Harry Hamlin, Dylan Baker Join The Hot Zone: Anthrax

Winter TCA 2021: NatGeo News

Supremes Co-Founder Mary Wilson Dead at 76

Sneak Peek: Waffles + Mochi

Sneak Peek: Waffles + Mochi

TV News
Sammi Turano

Sneak Peek: Waffles + Mochi

Waffles + Mochi’s trailer was released today and we have it just for your viewing pleasure! The Michelle Obama special will debut on March 16. Stay tuned for more information!

Once upon a thyme, deep in The Land of Frozen Food, lived two best friends named Waffles and Mochi with one shared dream: to become chefs! The only problem? Everything they cooked was made of ice. When these two taste-buddies are suddenly hired as the freshest employees of a whimsical supermarket, they’re ready for the culinary adventure of a lifetime. With the help of friendly new faces like the supermarket owner, Mrs. Obama, and a magical flying shopping cart as their guide, Waffles and Mochi blast off on global ingredient missions, traveling to kitchens, restaurants, farms and homes all over the world, cooking up recipes with everyday ingredients alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities. Whether they’re picking potatoes in the Andes of Peru, sampling spices in Italy, or making Miso in Japan, these curious explorers uncover the wonder of food and discover every meal is a chance to make new friends. Waffles + Mochi is an exciting invitation to get kids and grown-ups cooking together in the kitchen and connecting to cultures around the globe.

Related Post

Lisa Vanderpump Gets New Gig

Sammi Turano

Central Park Dark: Cybil Lake and Tom Sizemore

Sammi Turano

MeTV Remembers Dustin Diamond

Sammi Turano

Wendy Williams Biopics to Air on Lifetime

Sammi Turano

Iconic Actress Cicely Tyson Dead at 96

Sammi Turano

Golden Crappies Winners Announced

Sammi Turano
TV Grapevine
%d bloggers like this: