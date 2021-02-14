Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Announce Pregnancy #2

Baby number two is on the way! Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announced today that they are expecting their second child. The two are already parents to baby Archie, who was born in 2019. Their spokesperson made the announcement via Twitter earlier today.

Baby news! “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” says a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.” pic.twitter.com/GrqSiBxaXa — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 14, 2021

Congratulations to the family!

