Lisa Vanderpump Gets New Gig

E!, the global, multi-platform brand for all things pop culture, takes viewers into a world where life is equal parts diamonds and rosé in its new series, “Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump,” which premieres on Thursday, March 18 at 9pm ET/PT. The series moves to its regular timeslot of 10pm ET/PT beginning Thursday, March 25. In each half-hour episode, Lisa invites viewers to her extravagant garden at Villa Rosa for an al fresco evening full of unexpected surprises and revealing moments, as she hosts two to three celebrity guests for an unforgettable night full of cocktails, games, and delicious feasts crafted entirely by Lisa herself.

With immersive themes like “Diva Tea,” “Beverly Hills Comfort Food” and “Ladies who Brunch” to “trips” to Cabo, Tuscany, Japan and more, Lisa brings her signature cosmopolitan flair to every aspect of the festivities. Whether she is serving the tea or spilling it, Lisa’s signature games of “Rosé Pong,” “Diva Croquet” and house favorite “Get Pumped,” will have her guests hilariously revealing some of their most shocking secrets.

Celebrity guests this season include Anna Camp, Cheryl Burke, Cheryl Hines, Gabriel Iglesias, Iggy Azalea, Jaleel White, James Kennedy, Jeannie Mai, Jeff Lewis, Jim Jeffries, Joel McHale, Kym Whitley, Lala Kent, Lance Bass, Loni Love, Margaret Cho, Mario Lopez, Meagan Good, Sheryl Underwood, Steve-O, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow, Tori Spelling, Trixie Mattel, and Vivica A. Fox.

“Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump” is produced by Evolution Media with Douglas Ross, Alex Baskin, Lisa Vanderpump, Aliyah Silverstein, Bill Langworthy, and Brian McCarthy serving as Executive Producers.

