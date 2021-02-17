ICYMI: YouTube Originals TCA 2021 Announcements

YouTube Originals today announced new and returning original programming at the Television Critics Association’s (TCA) 2021 Winter Press Tour. The new slate showcases the global platform’s commitment to partnering with YouTube Creators, musicians, and artists to tell authentic and dynamic stories centered on music, personalities, learning and families.

Among the announcements: a new untitled project featuring GRAMMY(R) Award-winning singer-songwriter, producer, New York Times best selling author and entrepreneur Alicia Keys; “Supreme Courts” starring rapper and basketball lover Quavo as he explores communities around the country through the lens of local streetball courts; new installments of “Bear Witness, Take Action,” which will continue the movement on racial justice to evoke change and protect Black lives; and “K-Pop Evolution,” a docuseries premiering March 31 revealing the past, present and future of the global music phenomenon that has become a $10 billion dollar industry.

Joining already announced second seasons of Emmy nominated series “Glad You Asked,” “RetroTech,” “Could You Survive The Movies?,” hit Brazilian series, “Whindersson: Próxima Parada,” and a second interactive special with popular YouTube Creator Markiplier, the global platform also revealed a season two greenlight of the Emmy Award-winning series “Create Together” hosted by Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

“Black Renaissance” – Premieres February 26

On February 26, YouTube Originals, in partnership with Google Arts & Culture, will premiere “Black Renaissance,” a new special from the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund celebrating the contributions of Black History makers who shaped the world with powerful performances, history breaks and inspirational calls-to-action from living legends about the Black creatives and artists who have fueled change. Featured talent includes President Obama, Michelle Obama, Jason Reynolds, Stacey Abrams, H.E.R., Anderson .Paak, Kelly Rowland, Bob the Drag Queen, Tobe Nwigwe, Nicole Byer and many more. The special is produced by Done+Dusted.

“Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil” – Premieres March 23

“Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil” is a powerful four-part docuseries exploring every aspect that led to Lovato’s nearly fatal overdose in 2018, and her awakenings in the aftermath. Viewers are granted unprecedented access to the superstar’s personal and musical journey during the most trying time of her life as she unearths her prior traumas and discovers the importance of her physical, emotional, and mental health. Far deeper than an inside look beyond the celebrity surface, the docuseries is an intimate portrait of addiction, and the process of healing and empowerment. The series is directed and executive produced by Michael D. Ratner, and produced by OBB Pictures and SB Projects.

“Glad You Asked” Season 2 – Premieres March 30

The Emmy-nominated series, “Glad You Asked,” is an ensemble-led exploration of topics driven by our curiosity about the world around us. Using Vox’s signature explainer format, the second season will examine incredibly timely questions around racial justice and the impact of systemic racism in our communities and daily lives — from implicit bias to how our neighborhoods determine our futures, race and A.I., education inequity, and the impact of racism on our bodies. Bringing a number of diverse and varied backgrounds together, this season features new perspectives from five inquisitive hosts and the world’s foremost experts to offer an experiential journey that empowers audiences to better understand their world. “Glad You Asked” is executive produced by Joie Jacoby, Joe Posner, Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen for Vox Media Studios. Dana J. Olkkonen and Mona Lalwani are co-executive producers for Vox Media Studios.

“K-Pop Evolution” – Premieres March 31

From Emmy and Peabody Award winning Banger Films, this docuseries reveals the past, present, and future of the global music phenomenon and $10 billion global industry, K-Pop. The series will feature never-before-seen personal struggles dealing with the pressure of being an idol from some of K-Pops biggest stars and unprecedented access behind the scenes into the making of a K-Pop group. “K-Pop Evolution” is produced by Banger Films.

“Create Together” Season 2 – Premieres April 22 – Watch the official announcement video HERE

In season two of the Emmy Award winning mini-series, Joseph Gordon-Levitt again invites people from all over the world to come together and create art, music, mini-docs, short films and more. This season will be a celebration of nature; an ode to the beauty in our own backyards, and beyond! Everything created for the show – from music, to art pieces, to short films, documentaries, and more – will be created collaboratively by the audience, and draw inspiration from the natural world in all its forms. HITRECORD is creating episodes right now, so if you like to write, act, draw, take photos, make music and more, share your stories and experiences on HITRECORD.org/CreateTogether. “Create Together” is produced by Brian Graden Media and HITRECORD.

“Retro Tech” Season 2 – Premieres in April

YouTube Originals has ordered a second season of the Emmy nominated series “Retro Tech” starring YouTube Creator Marques Brownlee (13.6M Subscribers). Each episode of the first season featured Marques examining a different nostalgic product – many of which he had never used – exploring the history, impact on society, and how each product defined pop culture and changed the world as we know it. In season two, Marques will explore the technological promises of the past. Futurists predicted that the tech of today would surround us with flying cars, robot maids, and teleportation. While some of these predictions are still sci-fi, others like mobile video calls, virtual reality, and even A.I. and quantum computers are quickly becoming a part of daily life. Marques will unravel these retro tech promises to see just how close we’ve come in 2021 and the direction revolutionary tech is headed next. “Retro Tech” is executive produced by Nick Budabin, Rachael Knudsen, Marty Moe and Chad Mumm for Vox Media Studios. Mark W. Olsen and Dana J. Olkkonen are co-executive producers for Vox Media Studios.

“Supreme Courts” [working title] – Premieres this Summer

In this special from the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund, rapper and basketball lover Quavo explores new cities and communities around the country through the lens of famous local streetball courts. With the help of some of today’s biggest NBA stars who call these cities home, viewers will learn about the role basketball courts play for the local community at large, important historical moments centered there, and the little-known stories of the players who left this little swath of asphalt to go pro. “Supreme Courts” is based on a Quavo original idea and produced by Critical Content, with Tom Forman, Jenny Daly, Quavo, and Brian Sher serving as Executive Producers.

“Bear Witness, Take Action” – New installments premiere later this year

New installments have been ordered for “Bear Witness, Take Action,” a conversation aiming to unite and inspire YouTube’s global community to take action for racial justice and protect Black lives featuring YouTube creators, artists, influential public figures and prominent activist voices. The first two installments of “Bear Witness, Take Action” premiered in 2020, and the special was the first project to come from the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund dedicated to amplifying and developing the voices of Black creators and artists and their stories.

Untitled Alicia Keys Project – Premieres later this year

YouTube Originals announced a new intimate docuseries with GRAMMY(R) Award-winning singer-songwriter, producer, New York Times best selling author and entrepreneur Alicia Keys. More information to be announced soon. The project is produced by Westbrook Media.

Untitled Interactive Special with Markiplier – Premieres later this year

A second YouTube Originals interactive special with YouTube Creator Markiplier (26M Subscribers) is set for later this year. His first special “A Heist With Markiplier” allowed viewers to control their favorite YouTube Gamer’s life-or-death decisions in a classic museum heist and currently has over 27 million views. The interactive film is produced by Markiplier and Rooster Teeth Studios. Executive Producers Include Mark Fischbach, Matt Hullum, Will Hyde, and Ryan P. Hall.

“If I Could Tell You Just One Thing” – Premieres later this year

This new four-part series out of the UK features YouTube star Patricia Bright in conversation with some of the world’s most inspirational women about the stories and experiences that have shaped their own lives. “If I Could Tell You Just One Thing” is based on the bestselling book of the same name and produced by HiddenLight Productions, the production company recently launched by Hillary Clinton, Sam Branson and Chelsea Clinton.

This new slate of projects continues YouTube Originals commitment to bringing relevant, revealing and relatable content to fans around the world including the recently released feature-length documentary, “Life In A Day 2020,” “Justin Bieber: Next Chapter,” a follow up to the record-breaking series, “Justin Bieber: Seasons”; “Hello 2021,” a five-part global New Year’s Eve celebration; “David Blaine Ascension,” which redefined magic once again when the world needed an uplifting distraction; “This Is Paris,” a documentary exploring the events that shaped the woman and iconic character she created; “Defying Gravity: The Untold Story of Women’s Gymnastics,” a documentary series that explores what it takes to be an Elite gymnast; two installments of “The Creator Games Presented by MrBeast,” plus a slate of new content through the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund aimed to amplify Black voices amidst the ongoing racial justice movement: “Resist” from Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors; “HBCU Homecoming 2020: Meet Me On The Yard” which brought us the traditional HBCU homecoming traditions virtually; and forthcoming projects “Onyx Family Dinner,” a series gathering the multi-generational Onyx family for open conversations about life and what’s going on in the world over dinner, and “Barbershop Medicine” (working title), aiming to put the “public” back in Public Health and explore the impact race and socioeconomic status have on healthcare and longevity.

Susanne Daniels is Global Head of Original Content for YouTube. Alex Piper serves as Head of Unscripted for YouTube Originals and Nadine Zylstra serves as Head of Family, Learning and Impact for YouTube Originals.

About YouTube Originals:

YouTube Originals are award-winning, creative and engaging scripted and unscripted series and films across music, personalities, and learning for fans all over the world. Spotlighting both YouTube creators alongside Hollywood’s biggest stars, YouTube Originals provide an experience that only YouTube can offer. By tapping into the platform’s growing global community, fan engagement product capabilities, and innovative content mixed with pioneering live-streamed specials, there is truly something for everybody. Fans experience YouTube Original content through ad-supported YouTube as well as YouTube Premium, a subscription service that offers access to YouTube Original series and movies, a streaming music platform, and an uninterrupted, ad-free experience across all of YouTube. YouTube Originals are available in nearly 80 countries worldwide.

