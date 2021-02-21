ICYMI: Young Sheldon Recap for An Existential Crisis and a Bear That Makes Bubbles

The episode continues on from where last week ended. Sheldon (Iain Armitage) is still questioning everything and refusing to get out of bed. George (Lance Barber) goes to talk to him and says he has no time for this nonsense. Sheldon continues to question to everything until he storms into the kitchen.

Missy (Raegan Revord) is in there eating and tells him that Mary already left for work. George wants to know what to do and Missy says that he has to drive her to school. He wants to know what to do with Sheldon, so Missy says to spank him. George tells him her mom won’t let him.

MeeMaw (Annie Potts) comes and George fills her in on everything. She takes a turn in talking to Sheldon, but he still refuses, even when she counts to three and gives him the Texas lecture. All he does is question everything.

George is at work with Coach Wilkins (Doc Farrow) eating lunch. Dale is excited about his seven month old pen still working, but George isn’t interested. He is then called to the office, leading to Coach Wilkins making fun of him.

Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) calls to talk to Sheldon. He shares his own stories of questioning things, but again Sheldon is not interested and gives the phone back to Meemaw.

At the principal’s office, George finds out that Georgie has been cutting class. George argues that the semester just started. The principal (Rex Linn) is concerned because Georgie is a go getter. As George leaves, the principal asks him about the football season. He responds by saying they just had one difficult conversation.

MeeMaw decides to get Sheldon out of bed once and for all by bringing chicken into his room and doing reverse psychology.He finally agrees to go to school, with MeeMaw telling him to make it snappy. As she drives him to school, she tells him that she plans on talking to his philosophy professor.

George talks to Georgie (Montana Jordan) about cutting class and that if he doesn’t shape up, he will get kicked off the football team. Georgie says that he would rather work, upsetting George. As Georgie leaves, George says he better be at practice. He says he isn’t sure he can find it with his head up his ass. George talks to Coach Wilkins about this. He reminds him of how he quit book club and missed out on The Color Purple.

As Sheldon questions things with Dr.Linkletter’s (Ed Begley Jr.)teaching, MeeMaw has a chat with the Professor Erickson (Melanie Lynskey) . When class is done,Dr. Linkletter goes to talk to the Professor Erickson. He is happy to see MeeMaw, but continues to talk about how Sheldon is now broken and yells at Professor Erickson, who finally is able to get Sheldon to understand things by relating it to physics. This leads to Sheldon deciding to switch his major to philosophy.

Sheldon and MeeMaw discuss his change of major on the way home. She suggests that he combine the majors, but he doesn’t seem interested in that. She says Dr. Linkletter didn’t look happy about that and he says that is just his face.

George goes to Georgie’s job to talk to him about cutting practice. He says that he is working and it is not his fault he hates his job, causing George to leave in a huff.

Sheldon tests out the different types of philosophies on Billy (Wyatt McLure)and Missy. He also tries to make his own butter, causing Georgie to make fun of him. The only success is Billy liking his picture Sheldon drew.

George talks to Coach Wilkins and his boss about how Georgie may be right and how he isn’t really happy. His boss accuses him of bringing down the mood.

Sheldon goes to get his paperwork signed by Dr. Linkletter so he can drop the class. Dr. Linkletter reminds him that this can have repercussions on his college studies, especially since he is there on a science scholarship. As he talks, he blows bubbles and decides to stay with science.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

