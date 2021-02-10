Breaking News

ICYMI: The Big Game Bash

The Masked Dancer: The Final Three Revealed

HBO’s Latest TCA 2021 Announcements

HBO Max Announces Adult Animated Series Release Dates

THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY Debuts on HBO This May

Lifetime Shares Mahalia Casting, Airdate

Harry Hamlin, Dylan Baker Join The Hot Zone: Anthrax

Winter TCA 2021: NatGeo News

Supremes Co-Founder Mary Wilson Dead at 76

The Bachelor Recap for 2/8/21: Rejection, Roses and Returns

ICYMI: The Big Game Bash

ICYMI: The Big Game Bash

Misc.
Sammi Turano

ICYMI: The Big Game Bash

While this past weekend had everyone talking about the Super Bowl, many people were also talking about another event that kicked things off: The Pre Super Bowl 2021 Red carpet event and concert!

“ The Big Game Bash“, presented by LIV3 8 featuring Funk Flex, CJ, J.I., DJ Nasty,  Chef Sean, Yung Pooda, LA the Goat, DJ Cnazte and hosted by Buckwheat was one of the most talked about events this weekend. As artists and celebrities arrived, they waked the only red carpet in town at Super Bowl weekend Friday night at the Ritz Ybor in Tampa, Florida. Celebrities such as Bia, Tori Lanez, French Montana, Flo Rider, Jaquae VH1’s Love & Hip Hop, Highlight and many more attended to show support to the star studded concert and party celebrating Super Bowl 2021. The Big Game Bash was Covid safe Thanks to H2One Hand sanitizer that provided product throughout the venue.

The concert line up for the evening included:
DJ Nasty 10-11:30
Yung Pudda 11:30-11:35
Chef Sean 11:35-11:45
LA the GOAT 11:45-12
Funk Master Flex 12:00-12:15
Funk Master Flex 12:45-2
DJ KU 2-3
Special thanks to all sponsors:
Liv3 8 Wines, The Ritz Ybor, Noir Paris, H2One, Hussar Yachts, Ryan Rondeno, K&A Investigations, Unlimited-CBD, Trapping by Cherry, Build A Bag, Iconnectyou.today, Kelly K Public Relations and Noir Paris.
Noir Paris is a collection inspired by the streets of Paris. While Paris is mostly known for its romantic glamour, there is a darker side hidden behind the city of love. It is our mission to shine a light on these neighborhoods by developing an all black collection made by people from the streets for the streets. All products are made in The City of Angels. Site – https://www.noirparisla.com
IG- @noirparisla

Related Post

26th Annual Critics Choice Awards Film Nominees

Sammi Turano

Celebration of Black Cinema: Late Breaking News

Sammi Turano

BetUs Gives Super Bowl LV Betting Odds

Sammi Turano

CCA to Honor Chadwick Boseman at Celebration of Black Cinema

Sammi Turano

Critics Choice Super Awards: All The Winners

Sammi Turano

Critics Choice Super Awards: The Final Countdown

Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: