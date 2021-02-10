ICYMI: The Big Game Bash

While this past weekend had everyone talking about the Super Bowl, many people were also talking about another event that kicked things off: The Pre Super Bowl 2021 Red carpet event and concert!

“ The Big Game Bash“, presented by LIV3 8 featuring Funk Flex, CJ, J.I., DJ Nasty, Chef Sean, Yung Pooda, LA the Goat, DJ Cnazte and hosted by Buckwheat was one of the most talked about events this weekend. As artists and celebrities arrived, they waked the only red carpet in town at Super Bowl weekend Friday night at the Ritz Ybor in Tampa, Florida. Celebrities such as Bia, Tori Lanez, French Montana, Flo Rider, Jaquae VH1’s Love & Hip Hop, Highlight and many more attended to show support to the star studded concert and party celebrating Super Bowl 2021. The Big Game Bash was Covid safe Thanks to H2One Hand sanitizer that provided product throughout the venue.

The concert line up for the evening included:

DJ KU 2-3

Special thanks to all sponsors:

Liv3 8 Wines, The Ritz Ybor, Noir Paris, H2One, Hussar Yachts, Ryan Rondeno, K&A Investigations, Unlimited-CBD, Trapping by Cherry, Build A Bag, Iconnectyou.today, Kelly K Public Relations and Noir Paris.

Noir Paris is a collection inspired by the streets of Paris. While Paris is mostly known for its romantic glamour, there is a darker side hidden behind the city of love. It is our mission to shine a light on these neighborhoods by developing an all black collection made by people from the streets for the streets. All products are made in The City of Angels. Site – https://www.noirparisla.com

IG- @noirparisla

