ICYMI: Punky Brewster Recap for The Look of Daniel

Punky Brewster Recap for The Look of Daniel

The episode opens with Punky (Soleil Moon Frye) and Izzy (Quinn Copeland) watching WWE. Izzy loves them because they were her heroes while in Fenster Hall. Punky understands because Henry was her hero, but doesn’t want to picture him in spandex.

Izzy shows Punky her wrestling her moves with Brandy, leading to them playing WWE.

Daniel (Oliver De Los Santos) comes into the kitchen in a sarong, which Diego (Noah Cottrell) makes fun of….until he sees the attention he is getting from Hannah’s friends. He then tries to impress them, but Hannah (Lauren Lindsey Donzis) shuts that down quickly.

The next morning, Daniel is dressed in the sarong again, causing Diego to continue picking on him. Punky is impressed with it and tells him to rock it.

Punky and Cherie (Cherie Johnson) take Izzy out for a surprise, which is a WWE event run by their friend Margaux (Ami Foster). The three ladies banter and then Margaux takes her to meet Alexa Bliss. She says she can wrestle for an autograph, so the girls play wrestle. However, Charlotte Flair comes out, saying she thinks Izzy would want her autograph instead. The two do their signature wrestling moves, including a chair break. Margaux says that is the third chair today.

Later on, Izzy comes home and shows Hannah her autographs and cut outs of the wrestlers. She goes into the other room to work on her look.

Hannah tells Punky Diego got into a fight, so Punky goes to talk to him. He says he was protecting Daniel because he was teased over the sarong. He says he feels bad about also making fun of him, but Punky is proud he not only defended his brother but showed he has grown as a person.

The next morning, Travis (Freddie Prinze Jr.) comes over with coffee and a muffin for Punky. She points out that is says Emily, but will enjoy it anyway. He says it is from the coffee shop he goes to with Emily and then asks about Diego and Daniel. They talk about what to do and how to handle the situation. Travis doesn’t think they should put him on the spot, so they decide to have a family meeting to allow everyone talk.

Meanwhile, Izzy works on her wrestling look and cons Hannah and her friends into making her a costume.

At the family meeting, Diego confesses he clicked on ‘that website’ by mistake. Izzy says it is fun and Hannah agrees it is the best ever. The kids leave, but not before Hannah says she can help them handle things.

Punky decides to have Cherie and Lauren (Jasika Nicole) talk to Daniel and see if he opens up to them. They end up bonding over Star Wars instead. Punky and Travis talk to them about it, but in the end, Hannah tells them to chill out and let him be. She says that sometimes she can be too supportive, like when she threw her a first period party.

Lauren says that things have changed and points out when she was younger, she couldn’t go to the prom because she had a girlfriend. Cherie promises to make it up with her with a do-over prom.

Daniel thanks Diego for defending him, even though he didn’t have to do it. Diego apologizes for being a jerk and promises to always look out for him. They bond over basketball and dancing, with Daniel saying he is better at both.

Izzy is dressed in the Charlotte Flair outfit, courtesy of Hannah and her friends. She is not happy with it, so she goes to Punky for cookies and advice. However, Daniel comes in to join them and tells Punky that he is being himself. This gives Izzy an idea and she runs out the room.

Daniel tells Punky that she doesn’t have to go through everything she did and can just talk to him directly. He says neither one know everything about themselves and it will take time to learn. They hug it out.

Travis and Punky discuss her discussion with Daniel over a beer when Hannah comes in, ready to introduce Izzy’s look. Daniel and Diego help her as Izzy comes out…..as herself. She says Daniel helped her realize this lesson. They all have a wrestling match as a family.

The episode ends with Diego wearing a sarong to breakfast, saying that it is comfortable.

