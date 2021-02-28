ICYMI: Punky Brewster Recap for Pilot

The pilot opens with Punky (Soleil Moon Frye) saying good morning to Henry’s picture and calling her kids to get up. She says it is a beautiful day and things are difficult. She then tells him to stop gloating because he only had her.

Her oldest daughter Hannah (Lauren Lindsey Donzis) comes in and asks if she is okay. She knows that the divorce is difficult,and says she is there if she wants to talk. Punky says she is a Funky Punky, but needs to work on her needs. Hannah asks if she means ‘you know what,’ but Punky says no, but they can if she wants. She goes to get everyone ready and walk the dog Brandy when Hannah tells her she is wearing two different shoes. She says she hasn’t done that in awhile, but it still works.

Hannah tries to get Punky on a dating app. Punky says no, until she realizes her ex husband is dating a 27 year old. She agrees to let Hannah take a picture and post it on the app. She gets a hit from a hot ‘holy macinoli’ fireman. Hannah convinces her to swipe right when Diego (Noah Cottrell)and Daniel (Oliver De Los Santos)come in fighting over Diego being too messy and Daniel being too neat. They wonder if they are related and Punky reminds them they were adopted from the same family. She also compliments Daniel’s eyeliner.

Daniel continues to complain as Punky drinks juice from the carton. She spits it into a cup, but Daniel is still upset with her.

There is a knock on the door and Cherie (Cherie Johnson) comes in and says hi to Daniel, who fills her in on the day so far. She says hi to the picture of Henry and goes in to hug Punky, who texted her for hugs and wine. Punky said she had a difficult night and watched The Notebook three times. Cherie is sympathetic and says she needs to date again. Hannah agrees.

Cherie then wants her to go down to the center to take pictures and meet a little girl who is just like her at that age. When they are there, Cherie is told Izzy (Quinn Copeland), the little girl like Punky ran away again. It turns out she is hiding in the couch by Punky. They begin to talk about becoming a photographer and Punky shows how to take pictures with her eyes. They continue to bond until Cherie comes back and some workers come to talk to Izzy. Cherie wants Punky to take Izzy in, but she isn’t sure because she is overwhelmed. However, she sees Izzy as she leaves and begins to change her mind.

Punky talks to her kids about taking in Izzy, but they are not into it at all. However, Izzy is already there. Punky convinces the kids this is the right thing to do, when Izzy escapes in an Uber. Punky manages to get her before it leaves and takes her to work. She shares some stories as a photojournalist, saying she mostly does weddings now, even though 50% of marriages end in divorce.

Izzy asks a couple who walks in for a quarter so she can flip a coin to see if they will make it.

Hannah and Daniel do their nails when Diego walks in to talk to Daniel. He says he is interrupting his spa time. He asks if painting his nails is weird because he was teased about it. Diego decides to paint his nails too.

Punky comes in and asks Hannah to watch Izzy because she photobombed family pictures and broke up two pictures. They decide to ride the elevator to find Hannah’s crush Jordan while the guys escape.

Izzy and Hannah find Jordan (Parker Queenan) and Izzy does an introduction. He asks for her number and leaves the elevator as the girls cheer. It opens again, as Jordan sees them carrying on. He says he needs her number.

Travis (Freddie Prinze Jr) is making pancakes as Izzy tries to escape again. They introduce themselves and Travis tells her everyone loves his chocolate chip pancakes. She agrees to stay and is eating when Punky walks in and kisses Travis. She freaks out and Izzy thinks they are still in love. He goes to leave when Hannah hugs him and goes to get her own pancakes. She kisses him goodbye again when Cherie opens the door, wondering what happened. She says it was nothing when he comes back to get his guitar case filled with dirty clothes. Cherie asks if she is sure nothing happened because wow.

The new family wanting to adopt Izzy arrive at the house. They say they want kids because everyone else has kids in their friend group. They decide they want to get her new clothes and structured activities. Punky wonders when she will get to be a kid and ends up fighting with the couple. Cherie takes her into the kitchen to say this is a done deal and it is not like she screamed who wants a kid in Applebee’s.

They go back in with Daniel and Diego wondering what is going on. Diego just heard Applebee’s.

Hannah isn’t happy with the family either and feels the need to protect Izzy, especially since they are bonding over Jordan. They go to the treehouse to hide from the family.

Punky realizes what is going on and finds them. Izzy says she wants to go find her mom to apologize for whatever she did to make her leave. They have a heart to heart before going downstairs. Punky says Izzy helps her find her Punky Power and decides to take in Izzy. They all lay on the floor until the couple leaves in a huff.

Cherie is mad, but everyone else hugs over this new turn of events.

The show ends with Cherie and Punky enjoying a drink when Travis walks in, saying Izzy told him to chill when he offered to read to her. He goes to get a beer (despite not living there) when Punky’s phone rings…..with her mother on the other line.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

