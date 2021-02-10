HBO Max Announces Adult Animated Series Release Dates

HBO Max announced today series orders for three new adult animated series including a two-season order for CLONE HIGH, a modern refresh of the hit series from Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Bill Lawrence that was set at a high school for clones of historical figures: a ten-episode series order for Warner Bros. Animation’s VELMA, a new comedic origin story starring the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang, Velma Dinkley, voiced by executive producer Mindy Kaling; FIRED ON MARS, an existential workplace comedy set five minutes in the future, voiced by Pete Davidson (“Saturday Night Live”); plus a season two and three pick-up for JG Quintel’s adult-animated comedy CLOSE ENOUGH, from Cartoon Network Studios. Season two of CLOSE ENOUGH premieres THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25. Click HERE For Season 2 Trailer.

Additionally, the streamer has confirmed it is producing presentations for a slate of animated originals currently in development.

“It is a tremendous privilege to build on the 100 year plus legacy of ‘cartoons’ at this company. We can draw a straight line from our hundreds of childhood hours spent watching Bugs outwit Elmer to the current slate of adult animated projects we are building here at HBO Max and we think fans will agree,” said Suzanna Makkos, EVP, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, HBO Max. “We are proud to introduce this distinctive group of series from a wide range of diverse creators that will form a first stop destination for animation lovers everywhere.”

These new adult animated series join an impressive slate of upcoming adult animated series including “Harley Quinn,” “The Prince,” “Santa Inc.,” “10 Year Old Tom,” and “The Boondocks.”

ADULT ANIMATED MAX ORIGINAL SERIES ORDERS:

CLONE HIGH – Two season order

A modern refresh of the Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Bill Lawrence hit series set at a high school for clones of historical figures.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller return as executive producers and writers. Bill Lawrence is also returning as executive producer with Erica Rivinoja, (“South Park,” “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”) who wrote on the original “Clone High” returning as showrunner. CLONE HIGH is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios.