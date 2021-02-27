Freeform’s TCA 2021 News

At Freeform’s virtual TCA presentation, Walt Disney Television’s young adult network announced that “Single Drunk Female,” from Simone Finch and Jenni Konner, has been picked up to series. The network, which remains the No. 1 primetime cable net in entertainment for the 2020/21 season (A18-34 and W18-34), also announced the highly anticipated series premiere of new drama “Cruel Summer” and unveiled a first look at the Jessica Biel produced thriller. Freeform also announced the premiere date for the critically acclaimed comedy “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” and unveiled key art for the new season. The newly announced premiere dates add to Freeform’s slate, which includes signature hit “The Bold Type,” premiering this spring, and “Motherland: Fort Salem,” premiering this summer.

Fan-favorite original series “Good Trouble” and “grown-ish” are currently airing all-new episodes and will return with additional episodes this summer, premiere dates to be announced soon.

All titles will be available to stream the day after premiere on Hulu.

Freeform Greenlights ‘Single Drunk Female’ Comedy Series

Freeform has ordered comedy “Single Drunk Female” to series. After a spectacularly embarrassing public breakdown, irreverent alcoholic Samantha Fink is forced to move back home with her “Smother” to sober up and avoid jail time. But when her childhood BFF reveals surprising news, Samantha starts to learn there is a fine line between party girl and walking disaster. “SINGLE DRUNK FEMALE” stars Sofia Black-D’Elia, Ally Sheedy, Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington and Garrick Bernard. The series comes from 20th Television and is written and created by Simone Finch (“The Connors”), who will executive produce along with Jenni Konner (“Camping,” “Girls”), Phil Traill (“Good Girls”) and Nora Silver. Leslye Headland (“Russian Doll” and “Star Wars: The Acolyte”) directed and executive produced the pilot.

Second Season of Critically Acclaimed Comedy Premieres

Thursday, April 8, at 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT With Two Back-to-Back Episodes

From creator, writer and star Josh Thomas and produced by Avalon for Freeform, the second season of the half-hour comedy “EVERYTHING’S GONNA BE OKAY” will premiere THURSDAY, APRIL 8, at 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT with two back-to-back episodes. After their heartbreaking trip to New York, the Moss family and Nicholas’ boyfriend, Alex, are just trying their best to move forward. With everyone back home, Matilda is rethinking her life goals, Genevieve starts putting herself out there—even dating—and Nicholas is working out how to balance being a brother, parental figure, boyfriend and cute entomologist. This season also welcomes new eccentric friends, unexpected hookups and a lot more bugs. In addition to Thomas as Nicholas, the series stars Kayla Cromer as Matilda, Maeve Press as Genevieve and Adam Faison as Alex. Thomas, Stephanie Swedlove and Kevin Whyte serve as executive producers, with David Martin, Jon Thoday and Richard Allen-Turner executive producing for Avalon. After the series premiere, new episodes will air Thursdays at 10:30 p.m. EDT/PDT.

Psychological Thriller Will Have Its Series Debut

Tuesday, April 20, at 9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT With a Two-Hour Event

Freeform’s highly anticipated psychological mystery, “CRUEL SUMMER,” will premiere with a two-hour event on TUESDAY, APRIL 20, at 9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT. From executive producer Jessica Biel (“The Sinner”), “Cruel Summer” is a psychological thriller that follows two young women: Kate Wallis, the popular girl with a charmed life who one day goes missing, and Jeanette Turner, the nerdy wannabe who is accused of being connected to Kate’s disappearance. All signs point to Jeanette’s guilt, but is Kate really who she seems to be? Set over three summers and told through shifting points of view, the series challenges perception and follows how one girl can go from being a sweet outlier to the most despised person in America. The series stars Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee and Brooklyn Sudano. “Cruel Summer” comes from studio eOne and was created by Bert V. Royal. Tia Napolitano serves as showrunner. Executive producers include Napolitano, Royal and Iron Ocean Productions’ Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple. Max Winkler directs and executive produces the pilot. After the series premiere, new episodes will air Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT. Check out the first look at the new series HERE.

Final Season of Freeform’s Signature Dramedy Premieres Spring 2021

Signature hit “THE BOLD TYPE” will return for its final season in spring 2021. Season four of the series left Kat, Jane and Sutton at their limits, both personally and professionally, at Scarlet Magazine. In the final season, our trio is on the brink of defining who they really are and how to best leave their mark on the world. Their futures are bright, but their love and support for each other will never change. “The Bold Type” stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Stephen Conrad Moore and Melora Hardin. The series is executive produced by Wendy Straker Hauser, Matt McGuinness, David Bernad, Joanna Coles, Brian Madden, Ruben Fleischer and Sandrine Gros d’Aillon. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and The District.

Second Season of the Witch Drama Premieres Summer 2021

In the anticipated second season of “MOTHERLAND: FORT SALEM,” premiering summer 2021, Raelle, Tally and Abigail confront higher stakes, dangerous magic and a new threat from an ancient group of witch-hunters, the Camarilla. In the first season, we saw our trio of young witches follow in the footsteps of their foremothers, defending the nation from The Spree as part of the United States Army. Their training is intensified when they are promoted to attend War College, where their magic, relationships and beliefs will be pushed to the limits. While General Alder seeks out new witches to join the wars to come, The Spree and the Army learn their fight may no longer be with one another. But how can two enemies work together to thwart a hatred that won’t stop until all witches are exterminated? “Motherland: Fort Salem” stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney and Lyne Renee. It is written and created by Eliot Laurence. With Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick are executive producers. Amanda Tapping, Erin Maher, Kay Reindl and Bryan Q. Miller will also serve as executive producers on the series.

