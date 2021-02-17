Conservative Talk Show Host Rush Limbaugh Dead at 70

Sad news for the world of talk radio today. Rush Limbaugh, best known for hosting his talk radio show ‘The Rush Limbaugh Show,’ has died. He was 70 years old. His wife Kathryn released the following statement on social media:

“We, the Limbaugh family, are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Rush has died,” the statement read. “Rush Hudson Limbaugh III will forever be the greatest of all time, a courageous, brilliant gentle giant and radio pioneer. Our entire family is so thankful to everyone who prayed and cared for Rush, especially the audience he adored. Rush’s love for our country and for all of you will live on eternally.”

The host, who was heard on radio stations all across the country since 1988, revealed in February 2020 that he was diagnosed with lung cancer. That same month, he received the Medal of Freedom from former President Donald Trump.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones at this time.

