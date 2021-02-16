Breaking News

Previews
Sammi Turano

BYUtv Announces Premieres at TCA 2021

BYUtv, a family entertainment network available over cable, satellite and free streaming, today announced at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour the premiere dates of several spring shows, including season three of sports competition “All-Round Champion” and the service-focused “Making Good,” plus season two of uplifting unscripted shows “Survivalists” and “The Wizard of Paws.” The fifth and final season of adventure comedy hit “Dwight in Shining Armor” will premiere, along with two new crossover family comedies with overlapping storylines: “The Parker Andersons” and “Amelia Parker.” All aired episodes of each of the series will be available to stream for free on the BYUtv app and at BYUtv.org.

The spring premiere schedule of new and returning shows is as follows:

Sunday, March 21

  • “Dwight in Shining Armor”(season five) at 8:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. MT/5:30 p.m. PT

Tuesday, March 30

  • “All-Round Champion” (season three) at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. MT/5 p.m. PT

Wednesday, April 7

  • “Making Good” (season three) at 7:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. MT/4:30 p.m. PT

Monday, April 19

  • “The Parker Andersons” (season one) at 7 p.m. ET/5 p.m. MT/4 p.m. PT (SERIES PREMIERE)
  • “Amelia Parker” (season one) at 7:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. MT/4:30 p.m. PT (SERIES PREMIERE)

Wednesday, April 28

  • “The Wizard of Paws” (season two) at 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT/6 p.m. PT

Tuesday, May 4

  • “Survivalists” (season two) at 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT/6 p.m. PT

“Our focus at BYUtv is to seek out and cultivate shows that truly entertain every member of the family, regardless of their age or background,” said Michael Dunn, managing director of BYUtv. “This undertaking is not a simple task, but we take it seriously, and our spring lineup is filled with this rare kind of programming. Most incredibly, each of these shows, whether scripted or unscripted, brand new or already loved, not only entertains, but also inspires. This is what makes BYUtv so special.”

BYUtv’s new crossover family comedies “The Parker Andersons” and “Amelia Parker” highlight events in the life of a blended multicultural, interracial family from two different perspectives. This completely new and innovative concept will enhance traditional TV storytelling by creating two stand-alone comedy series, “The Parker Andersons” and “Amelia Parker,” each with their own storylines and episodes, while still connected by larger overarching plotlines tying the two independent shows together. “The Parker Andersons” follows the heartfelt family moments and warmly comedic antics of a newly blended family, while “Amelia Parker” centers around the quietest member of the family as she navigates the world around her. Both 10-episode series are produced by BYUtv, marblemedia and Beachwood Canyon Productions.

BYUtv’s returning original programming slate this spring includes the fifth and final season of “Dwight in Shining Armor,” a scripted adventure comedy in which the Middle Ages meets Middle America. Coming back for season three are “All-Round Champion,” featuring ten of North America’s most decorated young athletes who compete in a variety of summer sports except their own, and “Making Good” with host Kirby Heyborne, who loves helping people and eagerly volunteers for organizations regardless of the circumstances and his background or experience. A pair of unscripted shows returns for their second seasons: “The Wizard of Paws,” with animal prosthetist Derrick Campana as he travels the country in pursuit of animals in desperate need of his services, and Survivalists,” featuring two everyday families who embark on a three-day survival immersion course in the wild to reconnect and repair their relationships.

