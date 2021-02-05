BREAKING: Christopher Plummer Dead at 91

Sad news for Hollywood today. Actor Christopher Plummer, best known for playing Captain von Trapp in the hit musical The Sound of Music has died. He was 91 years old.

His manager Lou Pitt released the following statement to the media:

“Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words.”

“He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us.”

The actor, who played opposite Julie Andrews in the movie, also had many other starring roles in his career. In 2011, he won an Oscar and Golden Globe for his supporting role in Beginners in 2011. He ended up making history by being the oldest person to win an Oscar for a role. He went on to appear in All The Money In The World (getting another Oscar nod) and Knives in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

TVGrapevine sends love and condolences to his loved ones at this time.

