Sammi Turano

BREAKING: Chris Harrison Stepping Aside as Bachelor Host

Going home without a (After The) Final Rose! Chris Harrison, who has served as host for the Bachelor franchise since 2002, will be stepping aside from his duties, TVGrapevine has learned. He shared the news on Instagram earlier today.

The news comes just days after the You Deserve It alum made controversial comments in an interview regarding contestant Rachael Kirkconnell. The frontrunner was attacked when she was accused of problematic behavior, including liking controversial social media posts and attending a plantation party while in college. A TikTok post also surfaced where she was accused of making racist comments in the past. Rachael has since apologized for her past behavior via social media.

 

There is no word yet as to who will replace the longtime host during the show’s finale, which will air in the coming weeks. TVGrapevine will keep you updated as news becomes available.

