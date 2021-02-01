Breaking: Actor Dustin Diamond Dead at 44

Sad news for Hollywood today. Actor Dustin Diamond, who is best known for playing Samuel “Screech” Powers on the hit teen sitcom Saved By The Bell, has died. He was 44 years old.

The actor, who got his start on Good Morning, Miss Bliss as the same character, revealed last month that he had stage four cancer. It was also revealed that he was in a lot of pain and general unease, but undergoing treatments.

His rep Roger Paul released the following statement to the media:

“We are saddened to confirm Dustin Diamond’s passing on Monday, February 1st, 2021 due to carcinoma. He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago. In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.”

“Dustin was a humorous and high-spirited individual whose greatest passion was to make others laugh. He was able to sense and feel other peoples’ emotions to such a length that he was able to feel them too — a strength and a flaw, all in one. “Dustin Diamond was a character in and of himself: an unpredictable spitfire who always left us shocked, but never left us bored. We are thankful he trusted us enough to share his genuine, authentic self with our team. We wish you knew him in the way that we did. We please ask that you give room for privacy to our team and Mr. Diamond’s family during this tragic time, as we grieve and remember the memories spent together. This loss is as much stinging as it is sudden.”

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones at this time.

