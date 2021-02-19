Apple + Announces TV News At TCA 2021

Today, at the Television Critics Association Winter 2021 Press Tour, Apple TV+ unveiled a sneak peek at its highly anticipated, expanding lineup of new and returning Apple Originals from award-winning storytellers.

Coming soon to Apple TV+, “The Mosquito Coast” will premiere on Friday, April 30, and critically acclaimed comedy series “Mythic Quest” will officially return for its second on Friday, May 7. New series set to debut this summer are “Schmigadoon!,” a star-studded musical comedy series executive produced by Lorne Michaels and starring Emmy Award-nominee Cecily Strong and Emmy Award-winner Keegan-Michael Key; “Physical,” a new dramedy starring Emmy and Golden Globe-nominee Rose Byrne and created by Annie Weisman; and, “Lisey’s Story,” a new limited series from creator and executive producer Stephen King, executive producer J.J. Abrams, and starring and Academy Award-winner Julianne Moore, Clive Owen, Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Dane DeHaan.

Apple TV+ also revealed a glimpse at buzz-worthy, upcoming Apple Original series including “Foundation,” “Mr. Corman” and “The Shrink Next Door,” as well as the upcoming second seasons of award-winning series “The Morning Show,” “Truth Be Told,” “Central Park” and “See.”

All these titles and more will make their global premieres, in over 100 countries, soon on Apple TV+, and will stream alongside a growing lineup of critically lauded films, including the Golden Globe Award-nominated “Wolfwalkers” and “On the Rocks”; Critics Choice Award-nominated “Palmer”; and, upcoming features “Cherry” and “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.”

Apple TV+ is home to award-winning Apple Originals from today’s most imaginative storytellers. Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service. Apple Originals have been honored with 249 awards nominations and 70 wins in just over a year, including Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, an NAACP Image Award, a Peabody Award and more.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

