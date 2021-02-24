America’s Got Talent News for Season 16

NBC just released news for the upcoming season of America’s Got Talent, set to premiere this summer. Check it out below.

“America’s Got Talent” judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara are all returning for season 16 set to air this summer on NBC. Terry Crews will return as the show’s host.

To celebrate the return of America’s favorite judging panel, AGT will be hosting one final nationwide “Last Chance Audition” for the upcoming season on Saturday, March 6th.

Interested acts can register now at www.AGTAuditions.com for a virtual audition slot where they will perform live for show producers. The best acts discovered that day will then go on to perform for the AGT judges.



The Season 16 premiere date will be announced at a later time.

“America’s Got Talent” dominated last summer’s landscape and ranked as the #1 series on the Big 4 networks in total viewers and led NBC to 18-49 wins among the Big 4 on every Tuesday night (excluding sports). The show was the most-watched entertainment program nearly every week it aired.

In addition to being on top of the ratings game, “AGT” is also a digital/social phenomenon, having amassed 2.95 billion views across all digital video platforms in 2020 and was ranked the #3 most-social broadcast series last year.

