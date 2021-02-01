Breaking News

American Idol: This Season’s First Two Episodes

Here is a look at what to expect on the first two episodes of the new American Idol season, set to premiere Sunday, February 14, only on ABC

“401 (Auditions)” – “American Idol,” the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, will return to airwaves during its season premiere SUNDAY, FEB. 14 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Helping determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest will return to the beloved competition series as host and radio and TV personality Bobby Bones is set to return as in-house mentor.

 

After a nationwide search for talent, viewers will embark on a journey with our judges in Los Angeles, California; San Diego, California; and Ojai, California, where the show’s iconic judge auditions will surprise audiences and hopefuls alike with never-before-seen twists.

 

 

“402 (Auditions)” – “American Idol” continues its journey to find the next superstar as the original music competition series airs SUNDAY, FEB. 21 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Auditions across California – Los Angeles, San Diego and Ojai – continue as the all-star judges bring laughs, emotions and surprises in the search for America’s next singing sensation. Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

