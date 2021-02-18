Alton Brown on Discovery Plus!

th. In the series that inspired a generation of food fans, Alton explores the origins of ingredients, decodes culinary customs and presents food and equipment trends. Punctuated by unusual interludes, simple preparations and unconventional discussions, each episode features food in its finest and funniest form. Alton takes informative and comedic deep dives into bone marrow, cold brew coffee and fried breads in the first three episodes, all available exclusively on discovery+ beginning Thursday, February 18th. The remaining episodes will roll out every Thursday for the next five weeks. Culinary icon Alton Brown’s unique take on pop culture, comedy and food is back with brand-new episodes of Good Eats: The Return, streaming exclusively on discovery+ beginning Thursday, February 18. In the series that inspired a generation of food fans, Alton explores the origins of ingredients, decodes culinary customs and presents food and equipment trends. Punctuated by unusual interludes, simple preparations and unconventional discussions, each episode features food in its finest and funniest form. Alton takes informative and comedic deep dives into bone marrow, cold brew coffee and fried breads in the first three episodes, all available exclusively on discovery+ beginning Thursday, February 18. The remaining episodes will roll out every Thursday for the next five weeks.

“Alton’s one-of-a-kind way of exploring food from every angle has garnered him devoted fans who cannot get enough Good Eats,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network. “These new episodes are brilliant, hilarious and filled with cutting-edge food content as only Alton can deliver.”

“This is hands down my favorite season of Good Eats episodes we’ve ever cranked out and I’m proud to have them, and the entire Good Eats library, finally available in one place,” said Brown.

In the premiere episodes, Alton tackles bone marrow and delivers everything you need to know to enjoy “God’s butter” at home; opens all-new dimensions of coffee enjoyment with an exploration of cold brew – and no, iced coffee isn’t the same thing; and takes on two very different fried breads, each with a twist. Upcoming topics include immersion cooking, Bibimbap, dried seaweeds, the science and technique of making “real” bagels at home and lactic acid bacteria, which can make fruits and vegetables longer lasting with great taste.

Good Eats, written, produced and hosted by Alton Brown, originally premiered on Food Network in 1999 and ran for thirteen years. Combining food science, pop culture, skit humor, innovative cooking, and the occasional belching puppet, Good Eats has millions of fans and garnered a coveted Peabody Award for broadcast excellence in 2007. In 2019, Alton brought back the landmark series with Good Eats: The Return.

Follow #GoodEatsTheReturn on social to get exclusive videos of Alton on-set as he explains the whats, whys and hows of your favorite ingredients. Plus, use #GoodEatsTheReturn to join the conversation anytime and to share photos of Alton’s recipes that you’re cooking at home. Fans wanting more can also visit DiscoveryPlus.com and follow along on Facebook Twitter and Instagram

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

