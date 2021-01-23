Breaking News

What to Watch: Salt-N-Pepa

Remembering Larry King

The Bachelor: Matt James Gets Five New Ladies

America’s Most Wanted Returning to FOX

ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for The Wrong Adebambo

Vote for Actress and Model Angelina Tudor for Jetset Cover

The Masked Dancer Recap for 1/20/21: Group A Performs Again

The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart’s Bri and Chris Break Up

The Bachelorette: Trouble in Paradise for Clare and Dale?

Saved By The Bell Reboot Renewed for Season Two

What to Watch: Salt-N-Pepa

What to Watch: Salt-N-Pepa

What to Watch
Sammi Turano
What to Watch: Salt-N-Pepa

Need a new movie to watch tonight? Look no further than Salt-N-Pepa on Lifetime. The movie tells the story of the iconic music duo who dominated the charts with several hits, including Push It and Let’s Talk About Sex. Check out more details below!

It’s hard to underestimate the impact that Salt-N-Pepa had on the music industry. They were the first platinum-selling female hip hop act and the first female rap group to win a Grammy. Now Salt-N-Pepa is the subject of Lifetime’s epic movie event that reveals how two Queensborough Community College students became music sensations by bringing fashion, fun and femininity to hip hop.

Related Post

What to Watch: Dogs Playing Poker

Sammi Turano

Selena Part 2 Release Date Revealed

Sammi Turano

Hunted Now on Shudder!

Sammi Turano

New Michelle Obama Movie Now Airing

Sammi Turano

20/20 to Air New JonBenet Ramsey Special

Sammi Turano

Bachelor Alum Mike Johnson to Host New Fox Show

Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!