Breaking News

Justin Timberlake’s New Movie Palmer Debuts on Apple TV Tomorrow

What To Watch: Finding ‘Ohana

Golden Crappies Winners Announced

The Masked Dancer Recap for 1/27/2021: Let’s Get Hammered!

Legendary Actress Cloris Leachman Dead at 94

Fox Renews I Can See Your Voice

Celebrity Spotlight: Tabytha Polaris Interviewed

Philo Adds AccuWeather to Lineup

The Bachelor Recap for 1/25/2021: Rumors, Roses and Rookies

Celebrity Spotlight: Melissa Williams Interviewed

What To Watch: Finding 'Ohana

What To Watch: Finding ‘Ohana

Movies What to Watch
Sammi Turano
What To Watch: Finding ‘Ohana

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out Finding ‘Ohana on Netflix. The new flick drops tomorrow on the streaming service and promises to be a big hit.

Geocache champion Pilialoha “Pili” Kawena, age 12, is abruptly lifted from her busy New York life and dropped into rural O’ahu to help care for her grandfather. Initially skeptical about her new surroundings, Pili finds a cryptic pirate’s journal in her Papa’s studio hinting at a 200-year-old shipwrecked treasure hidden away in the island’s caves and mountains. With her older brother and new friends in tow she uses her clue solving skills to lead them on an adventure of a lifetime through the natural wonders of Hawaiʻi. As she learns to respect and love her native culture she also discovers not all secrets should be shared and that the real treasure in life is ‘ohana – her family.Geocache champion Pilialoha “Pili” Kawena, age 12, is abruptly lifted from her busy New York life and dropped into rural O’ahu to help care for her grandfather. Initially skeptical about her new surroundings, Pili finds a cryptic pirate’s journal in her Papa’s studio hinting at a 200-year-old shipwrecked treasure hidden away in the island’s caves and mountains. With her older brother and new friends in tow she uses her clue solving skills to lead them on an adventure of a lifetime through the natural wonders of Hawaiʻi. As she learns to respect and love her native culture she also discovers not all secrets should be shared and that the real treasure in life is ‘ohana – her family.

Related Post

Justin Timberlake’s New Movie Palmer Debuts on Apple TV Tomorrow

Sammi Turano

Philo Adds AccuWeather to Lineup

Sammi Turano

What to Watch: Salt-N-Pepa

Sammi Turano

What to Watch: Dogs Playing Poker

Sammi Turano

Selena Part 2 Release Date Revealed

Sammi Turano

Hunted Now on Shudder!

Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!