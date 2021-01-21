Vote for Actress and Model Angelina Tudor for Jetset Cover

What would the cover mean to you?

It would mean a great deal to me. It’s an opportunity for me to showcase the talents I have in modeling and acting.

What are some of the social causes that you represent?

Alzheimer’s Awareness holds a special place in my heart. My grandfather suffers from the disease. He and I have always been close. It shatters my heart to see this terrible disease steal him away from me.

Pet adoption is another cause I represent as animals also hold a part of my heart.

Why Jetset Magazine?

Jet has featured many inspirational actors and entertainers displaying their incredible talent. It would be an enormous honor to be a part of that.

What are your hopes and dreams for 2021? How can this cover advance your career?

My hopes for 2021 are to further my talents and to give myself all the opportunities possible to showcase everything I have learned over the years. I believe this cover can help to give me the exposure needed to advance my skills and career.

