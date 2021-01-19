Breaking News

Celebrity News
Sammi Turano
The Bachelorette: Trouble in Paradise for Clare and Dale?

The honeymoon may be over for one of Bachelor Nation’s newest couples. According to E! News, The Bachelorette’s Clare Crawley and Dale Moss might be heading for a breakup. The two met and fell in love during the last season of the hit ABC series, ultimately leaving together in week three. Franchise fan favorite Tayshia Adams took over the season, where she met and got engaged to Zac Clark.

So what happened to the whirlwind couple? E! News revealed that the couple, who got engaged before leaving the show, are putting pause on their relationship due to wanting different things. They reveal that a source told them that Dale is a city boy, while Clare, who helps take care of her ailing mother, wants to stay in Sacramento. The source went on to say that they are figuring things out as they decide where to take their relationship.

Neither Dale nor Clare have commented on the status of their relationship at this point.

More information will be revealed as it becomes available.

