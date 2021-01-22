The Bachelor: Matt James Gets Five New Ladies

The Bachelor is about to get a lot more dramatic! Fans who watched last week saw that FIVE new girls are joining the show in order to win Matt James’s heart. Here are their identities, as well as a look at their arrivals. It all happens on The Bachelor, this Monday, only on ABC.

Brittany, 23, a model from Chicago, Illinois

Brittany is a sexy and sassy woman who is ready to take a different approach to her dating life. Single for the first time in a long time, this serial monogamist is ready to break out of her Chicago bubble and experience love with a new type of man. She describes herself as a social butterfly that, in a pre-COVID world, loves to go out and have a good time. She dreams of moving to New York City, finding love that broadens her horizons and traveling the world with the man of her dreams. Her ideal man will be fun, mature and trusting. She can’t be with a man who won’t let her live her life, and says she has no time for unnecessary drama. Even though she’s only 23, if the right guy comes along, she says she is ready to get engaged. Will Matt be the one to show this beauty that true love is worth settling down for? Only time will tell.

Catalina, 29, former Miss Puerto Rico from Caguas, Puerto Rico

Catalina is a woman of the world! She was born in South America, raised in a small Caribbean island and has lived in New York City. Catalina says that these varied locations have given her appreciation for humanity on a global level. She admits she probably has watched one too many rom-coms in her life and says she is here to find her forever Prince Charming. Catalina wants a tall man who will never say no to the adventure of the day. She is a “you only live once” kind of person and lives for new and unique experiences. Although Catalina doesn’t want to have kids tomorrow, family is incredibly important to her and says that a man who doesn’t want to have children of their own is an absolute deal breaker. Catalina has big dreams and needs someone who can keep up with her because she has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. “To me, life is amazing and I am indeed very goal-driven, but no accomplishment is of much value if I don’t have the one to share it with.”

Kim, 28, an ICU nurse from Los Angeles, California

Kim is incredible. She works as an ICU nurse in the No. 1 heart surgery center; and after spending the last year fighting tirelessly on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, she is here to tend to her own heart. Kim can’t wait to meet Matt and hopefully give herself a much-deserving chance at finding true love. At first glance, Kim may come off shy, but there is so much more to this woman that meets the eye—she loves to play pool, dance and says she is a total thrill-seeker who loves to get her adrenaline pumping. She tends to wear the pants in the relationships and needs a man who is confident and won’t be intimidated by her professional success. Kim is truly looking for her equal counterpart to share her life with. She’s here to focus on herself and hopefully return home with Matt James by her side.

Michelle, 27, a teacher from Edina, Minnesota

Michelle is a former Division I basketball player who now, in her elementary school teacher job, focuses on preparing her students to be the next generation of community leaders. Admittedly, she is an overworker and says she is here because she is ready to find love and a man with whom to start a family. As a partner, she describes herself as loyal, compassionate and supportive, and shows love through acts of service. Her dream man is confident but not cocky and will look at her as his equal in all things. When Michelle’s not working, she loves to spend time with friends hiking and wine tasting. She is very adventurous in life and in appetite; she says that all of her favorite restaurants are local food trucks. Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place. She is looking for the superman to her superwoman and says that, together, she hopes that she and Matt can fall in love and change the world.

Ryan, 26, a dancer/choreographer from Brooklyn, New York

In her everyday life, Ryan strives to be just like Wonder Woman—a symbol of empowerment for women, someone who pushes herself, has a good heart and cares about the well-being of all. She’s worked incredibly hard to achieve success in the dance world and just like in any good routine, she is hoping to find a partner in life with whom she has undeniable chemistry. Ryan is looking for a man with a kind heart who has more to talk about than just work. She loves when her man pays extra attention to the little things, and says a guy who can handle conflict with poise and grace is a huge turn-on. Service of others is also important to Ryan, so someone that is focused on giving back to the community is a huge plus. Above all, she wants a man who exhibits good husband qualities and someone who shares similar values and beliefs. Ryan intends to only get married once and we can’t wait to see if Matt is the partner she’s been looking for all along.