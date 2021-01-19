Breaking News

TV News
Sammi Turano
The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart’s Bri and Chris Break Up

Another Bachelor Nation couple calls it quits. Just hours after we learned that Clare Crawley and Dale Moss ended their relationship, it was announced that Bri Stauss and Chris Watson  from The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart also broke up.

The couple, who met and got together during the hit spinoff, released the following statement: (courtesy of E! News)

“With deep admiration and respect for one another, we have decided to end our relationship and go our separate ways. We will always look back on our journey with deep fondness, and will continue to support each other both personally and professionally.”

“We look forward to sharing more updates with you all as we navigate our future making music together. Thank you all for your love, support and privacy,” they said.

More details will be released as they become available.

 

