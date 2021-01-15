Breaking News

CCA to Honor Chadwick Boseman at Celebration of Black Cinema

Selena Part 2 Release Date Revealed

Activist Elizabeth Smart Opens Up About Triumphant TV Appearance

Hunted Now on Shudder!

Jay Tudor from Stand-up Comedy to Acting

Jay Tudor from Stand-Up Comedy to Acting

Actress Angelina Tudor shares her upcoming role in the Fairytale Villian’s Series 

The Masked Dancer Recap for 1/13/21: Let’s Get Moth-y!

What to Watch: The Wrong Mr. Right

Ludacris to Host Cooking Show on Discovery+

Selena Part 2 Release Date Revealed

Selena Part 2 Release Date Revealed

TV News What to Watch
Sammi Turano

Netflix has just revealed the release date for Selena Part 2 and we have all the details! Check them out below!

ABOUT PART 2
 Now on the brink of stardom, Selena Quintanilla’s journey through the Tejano music world continues. Learning how to handle her newfound success, Selena struggles to balance, family, love, and a burgeoning career. Part 2 of Selena: The Series chronicles the years of hard work and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigate together as she becomes the most successful female Latin artist of all time.
The final part of the two-part series premieres on May 14, 2021.

 

 

Related Post

Hunted Now on Shudder!

Sammi Turano

Jay Tudor from Stand-Up Comedy to Acting

Jules Lavallee

What to Watch: The Wrong Mr. Right

Sammi Turano

Ludacris to Host Cooking Show on Discovery+

Sammi Turano

New Michelle Obama Movie Now Airing

Sammi Turano

20/20 to Air New JonBenet Ramsey Special

Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!