Breaking News

The Bachelorette: Trouble in Paradise for Clare and Dale?

Saved By The Bell Reboot Renewed for Season Two

The Bachelor Recap for 1/18/21: Steamy Stories and a Shocking Departure

26th Critics Choice Awards Series Nominees Announced

Game of Talents to Come to Fox

ICYMI: Call Me Kat Recap for Vacation

What to Watch: Dogs Playing Poker

Batwoman’s New Star Javicia Leslie Speaks Out on New Role

CCA to Honor Chadwick Boseman at Celebration of Black Cinema

Selena Part 2 Release Date Revealed

Saved By The Bell Reboot Renewed for Season Two

Saved By The Bell Reboot Renewed for Season Two

Show Renewals/Cancellations
Sammi Turano
Saved By The Bell Reboot Renewed for Season Two

Good news, Bayside fans! Peacock has announced that the Saved By The Bell reboot has been renewed for a second season. Check out the details below.

·        Get so excited! Peacock is going back to Bayside and has renewed critically acclaimed comedy SAVED BY THE BELL for a second season. 10 episodes have been ordered.  

·        “I’m thrilled that SAVED BY THE BELL has been renewed. I’ve been blown away by all the love for the show and can’t wait to go back and make more episodes,” said writer and executive producer Tracey Wigfield. “Hopefully we stay on Peacock for many more seasons, and then in 30 years, somebody does a reboot of our reboot and invents the threeboot.”

·        In the reimagined series, when California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can’t be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.

·        Season One addressed many important topics such as race, inclusion, class and education. In the season finale, Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) stages a walkout in order to keep the Douglas High students at Bayside.

·        Tracey Wigfield serves as writer and executive producer for the series, alongside executive producer Franco Bario. Peter Engel also serves as executive producer. SAVED BY THE BELL is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Related Post

Lego Masters Returns to Fox!

Sammi Turano

Miracle Workers Renewed on TBS

Sammi Turano

Last Man Standing Ending With Season Nine

Sammi Turano

USA Network Releases Premiere News For Two Hit Shows

Sammi Turano

Cobra Kai Renewed for Season Four

Sammi Turano

BREAKING: Keeping Up With The Kardashians Ending

Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!