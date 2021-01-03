Sammi’s Favorite Things: New Year, New Products

SWIMINISTA: Website: https://www. swiminista.com/

From Rock & Republic Co-Founder Andréa Bernholtz comes SWIMINISTA, an all-new collection of comfortable, ultra-chic swimwear made from luxury recycled fabrics and featuring adjustable, personalized fits in sizes A-DDD. In an effort to give women the confidence to celebrate their own bodies while reducing the swim industry's impact on the planet, SWIMINISTA relies on high-quality fabric made from post-consumer plastics to create sexy, supportive pieces made for movement. Using the SWIMINISTA personalized fit guide, shoppers can select their ideal style and enter details about their jeans and bra sizes to easily find the right suit to complement their unique body. Through the company's discrete "Try At Home" option, shoppers can choose a selection of suits to try, decide which to keep and send back the rest. Discover the new era of eco-conscious, supportive swimwear in the SWIMINISTA online shop, along with care tips and updates on the company's efforts to give back, both globally and locally.

Price: Starting at $72