Sammi’s Favorite Things: Mantra Mask

Like most women, I love a good face mask. There is nothing like relaxing in a hot bath with a good book, glass of wine and wearing a face mask. (#Selfcare)
One of my new favorite masks is Mantra Mask Hemp CBD Collagen Facial Sheet Mask. I first heard of it when Dove Cameron mentioned it in an interview with Marie Claire and knew it was something I had to add to my own skincare regime. Check out more information below!
Founded by skincare expert Kim Wellen, Mantra Mask makes natural, high quality skincare accessible and affordable for all. One of the first to bring sheet masks to the market, the company harnesses the power of naturally-derived vitamins and herbal botanicals in a convenient, easy-to-use beauty mask. Mantra Mask is formulated without parabens, sulfates, dyes and other harmful chemicals by Dr. Hal H. Simeroth, Ph.D. Known for advancing the skincare industry over the past four decades, Dr. Simeroth adds his scientific expertise to Wellen's powerfully positive spirit, resulting in a dynamic team committed to natural skincare for all.