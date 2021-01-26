Breaking News

Philo Adds AccuWeather to Lineup
Philo, the national TV streaming service, today announced that it is adding AccuWeather to its line-up of top entertainment, lifestyle and knowledge-based programming. Philo is leveraging the power of AccuWeather TV Network’s 24/7 national, regional and local weather news and breaking weather coverage to provide more value to its 800K+ customers as the service’s first-ever weather channel. Philo’s standard subscription package includes more than 60 channels from popular networks including A&E, AMC, Comedy Central, Discovery Channel, Food Network, Hallmark Channel, ID, Lifetime, MTV, Nickelodeon, OWN, TLC, TV One, WE tv and many more, for only a $20 per month subscription. 
 
Starting today, Philo customers can view AccuWeather TV Network, with compelling weather news coverage wherever they are nationwide. AccuWeather TV Network delivers 24/7 in-depth coverage on a local, regional, and national scale. Backed by an expert team of meteorologists, and in-field reporters AccuWeather provides advanced severe weather warnings and forecasts with Superior AccuracyTM.
 
“We are excited to provide AccuWeather’s precise and reliable weather coverage to our customers. The inclement winter season often means weather news needs to be timely and accurate” said Mike Keyserling, COO and Head of Content Acquisition at Philo. “Philo is focused on bringing new and differentiated content to our service while maintaining value for our subscribers.”   
 
“We are thrilled to be joining the Philo family of top TV streaming programming,” said Sarah Katt, General Manager, AccuWeather TV Network. “We are deeply committed to delivering the most accurate and reliable local and breaking weather coverage to help everyone in every community plan their lives and get more from their day, and we look forward to now being able to bring this breadth of weather forecasts, news and insights to Philo’s audience as well.”
 
To access AccuWeather, fans can trial and subscribe at philo.com, free for seven days, and begin watching programming within seconds. Philo currently offers 64 channels for $20 and allows three separate streams on three different devices; everyone who shares the account can create their own profile (up to 10 profiles) and have their own sign-in credentials, saved shows, and viewing history. Philo features a streamlined interface, intelligent search, and the ability to easily send your favorite shows to friends – right from within the platform. All Philo subscribers can watch their favorite shows live from wherever they are in the U.S. on most web, mobile, and TV streaming devices, including Apple TV, FireTV, Roku and Chromecast via Android. Additionally, subscribers can take advantage of 30-day unlimited-storage DVR at no additional cost, and watch thousands of shows and movies on demand. 
 

