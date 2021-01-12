Ludacris to Host Cooking Show on Discovery+

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges is a hip-hop icon, accomplished actor and successful restaurateur who is passionate about food – but he knows he “can’t cook a lick.” In the one-hour is a hip-hop icon, accomplished actor and successful restaurateur who is passionate about food – but he knows he “can’t cook a lick.” In the one-hour discovery+ special Luda Can’t Cook, from record breaking producer Will Packer, Ludacris gets schooled in the kitchen by James Beard Award-nominated Chef Meherwan Irani to up his culinary game with international flavors and techniques. Indian cuisine is one of Luda’s favorites and Chef Irani gives him a master class in the foundations, from layering spices to frying and braising and making curry. Then in a test of his newly acquired culinary skills, he cooks and serves a menu of Indian dishes Ludacris-style to a room of VIPS, including his mom Roberta. Luda Can’t Cook begins streaming on Thursday, February 25th, exclusively on discovery+. The series is produced for discovery+ by executive producers Packer and Kelly Smith from Will Packer Media and Matt Kelly and Mike Sorenson from Anomaly Entertainment.

“I absolutely love food and have always appreciated the art of cooking, but I can’t lie – I have no idea what I’m doing in the kitchen,” said Ludacris. “I’m on a mission to change that and master one cuisine at a time – it’s going to be delicious.”

“The juxtaposition of a uniquely talented mega star like Luda against a backdrop that he has no real knowledge or skill set in makes for some highly entertaining shenanigans!” said Will Packer.

The career of the multitalented Chris “Ludacris” Bridges can best be described as remarkable. As a recording artist, he has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide. With an unrivaled match of lyrical acumen, wit, and imagery, Ludacris has solidified himself as one of music’s premier entertainers. His versatility and artistic complexity also enabled him to make a seamless transition to acting, including the starring role of “Tej” in the box office phenomenon Fast & Furious franchise. A consummate businessman, Ludacris is also enjoying success outside of entertainment. He is a restaurateur and owns Chicken-n-Beer in Atlanta and his philanthropic endeavors include the educational platform Kid Nation and The Ludacris Foundation, which focuses on helping youth in his hometown Atlanta.