Kenyan Photographer Davis Hidinks Ochieng’s Desire to Inspire is a Global Movement

By Celebrity Writer, Jules Lavallee

2020 has been a whirlwind for you as a Photographer for the Desire to Inspire Foundation. Tell us about your work.

I’ve been the photographer of the Desire To Inspire Foundation since 2017 and ever since then we’ve been progressing so well with our work of charity and improving the lives of the needy. Some of our work with partnerships has been to meet basic food and medical needs, perform health screenings, provide educational classes and so much more. 2020 has been a tough year for many people all over the world but on the other hand, it has been good to us as the Desired to Inspire Family and for me as a photographer. In 2020, I started shooting inspirational and loving photos that can motivate and make you smile after a heavy year. My photography has really improved and my photos are now crossing borders, thanks to DTIF for granting me such a tremendous platform.

Tell us about the 2021 Africa Inspired Calendar.

Yes! yes! I launched the African inspiration calendar to show the world the beauty of Africa and its people. The calendar has beautiful photos taken by me during the lockdown, i visited national parks to take good photos of the sunset and big 5 animals (lion,elephant,leopard,buffaloes, and rhinos), The animals are mostly found in Kenya and by me showing them through my calendar and Africa Prints in Be Line Products website www.thebelineproducts.com, it will encourage many tourists to come to Kenya and that’s a wonderful thing. The calendar also contains lovely inspirational quotes from our very best Author and Founder of the Desire to Inspire Foundation, Dawn Witte and Founder of the DTIF.

Do you have a favorite month?

My favorite month in the calendar is May. I love May because I started my photography in May of 2014 and the quote for that month is so motivating, it also has a nice photo of kids holding a camera which is so inspiring.

Tell us about the wooden African Prints that showcase your work.

Wooden African prints are my other project that I am so proud of. They have beautiful photos and inspiring quotes from Dawn Witte. I am proud of this project because the prints have eye-catching photos that when you see them on a wall you’ll feel inspired and motivated.

Kenya is a beautiful and very lovely country. It is known as being good in sports and it has a diversity of landscape, animals, birds, plant life, and fascinating cultures. Kenya is endowed with all these and more. Kenya falso has White Sandy beaches on the East African coast, more than 45 National parks, and reserves not to mention bustling metropolitan cities and towns.

Tell us about the coffee table book coming out this year.

Yes! I will be launching the coffee table book this year and this is such a wonderful project. This coffee table book is so meaningful, inspiring and best of all: beautiful! Giving the gift of a coffee table book is a failsafe way to bring aesthetic charm into the mix this year.

What’s next for you?

2021 started with a positive energy and that’s the energy I really want this year. I am very sure with the help of my Desire to Inspire Family I am going to be successful in my photography. My success is also a success of my country and the people. If you would like to work with me, I can be reached at https://davehidink.wixsite.com/davishidinksogosi

www.desiretoinspirefoundation.org

www.thebelineproducts.com